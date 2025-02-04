Boruto has yet to master the actual potential of Minato's ultimate technique

As revealed in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga, while the protagonist devised his own Flying Thunder God Technique, it wasn't the same jutsu used by Minato Namikaze. This is because, when Boruto created his jutsu, he wasn't aware of the original technique and devised it through six years of trial and error.

While Kashin Koji did help him shorten this period to just two years, the new Flying Thunder God Technique was still subpar compared to the original. This meant that the protagonist had yet to master the actual potential of his grandfather's signature technique. The same has also been suggested by the latest information put out the official Naruto-Boruto website.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto reveals everything lacking with the new Flying Thunder God Technique

Kashin Koji explaining the Flying Thunder God Technique (Image via Shueisha)

As revealed by the manga's official website, there were several aspects in which Boruto's Flying Thunder God Technique fell short in comparison to the original jutsu created by his grandfather Minato Namikaze.

When infusing objects with chakra, the protagonist is limited to only metals with a mass above a certain threshold. As for Minato, he was able to infuse his chakra onto all objects, turning any item into his jutsu's target.

Minato Namikaze as seen in the Naruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

However, it is not only the type of object that can be marked but also its speed that defers between the two jutsu. For the protagonist's version of jutsu, it takes at least one minute or more to infuse his chakra. The amount of time increases depending on the size of the target object. As for Minato, he had instant marking ability, meaning that it did not matter whether the target object was big or small.

Lastly, the two jutsu also had some differences when it came to moving between long distances, i.e., beyond the visible range or to another dimension.

Minato's marking on his kunai (Image via Shueisha)

In the case of the protagonist's version of the jutsu, it is necessary to visualize the shape of the target metal infused with chakra. This is because there was no other way of choosing an individual target amongst several targets without having differences between different target metal pieces. This was also why common shapes like kunai or shuriken were not suitable for long-distance movement specific to locations and the protagonist had to rely on ornaments shaped like sun, leaf, etc.

As for Minato Namikaze's version of the Flying Thunder God Technique, as long as the target had been marked, it was possible to move anywhere, without visualizing the object.

Boruto using the Flying Thunder God Technique (Image via Shueisha)

While Boruto may have devised his own version of the Flying Thunder God Technique, such differences suggest that he could still develop his technique into something closer to the original version. In fact, in trying to do so, the protagonist could also forge a jutsu that surpasses the one created by his grandfather. Unfortunately, the manga has yet to hint at such a development.

