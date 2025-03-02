Kashin Koji's plan in Boruto's current arc isn't as aimless as fans think

Kashin Koji is the most important piece in the Boruto saga. Ever since his character was reintroduced in Boruto Two Blue Vortex, he has been Shinobi’s greatest weapon against the Shinju. However, he still remains one of the most mysterious characters in the Narutoverse because fans are still unsure of where his loyalties lie.

Some believe he is just playing with the Shinobi and use the current arc as an example. The Sunagakure arc is the latest arc in Two Blue Vortex, and the architect of the conflict in this arc is none other than Kashin Koji.

The Shinju have a hand in the conflict as they were responsible for Gaara being sealed and for Shinki being bitten by a Claw Grime. Kashin Koji heavily influenced how Konoha reacted to Suna's pleas for assistance.

The combined team of Konoha and Shinju is currently battling the Shinju and is on the back foot, this has worried some fans who believe Kashin Koji’s plans are aimless. However, this is not the case. Kashin Koji’s plans are all about ensuring that the Shinobi will be in the best shape to defeat Jura. Here is how Kashin Koji’s actions in the Sunagakure arc might yield results.

Why Kashin Koji’s actions in Boruto aren’t aimless

Kashin Koji is one of the important characters in Boruto (Image via Shueisha)

Kashin Koji currently has the role of an antihero in Two Blue Vortex, and the reason he adds so much significance to the plot is due to his Prescience ability. Kashin Koji can see all the possible futures that can result from the action taken in the present.

This is why he holds a mentorship role over Boruto. His knowledge on the Shinju is unrivaled, and this makes him a useful asset for the Shinobi. Despite this, most of Kashin Koji’s plans haven’t been entirely successful.

His plan to stop the Shinju from coming to life failed, as when Boruto teleported to the Ten Tails lair, it was too late. There is also the fact that he unlocks his Prescience ability before the events of Boruto Two Blue Vortex, knows what Eida will do, and does nothing to stop it. However, while Kashin Koji’s moves appear haphazard, everything seems to be going to plan for the clone.

Everything in the Sunagakure arc appears to be aimed at whittling down the Shinjus' numbers. That’s why his instructions to Shikamaru are clear on the team he should pair up with, the Hidden Sand Shinobi. He knew Ryu and Matsuri were the ones who were going to Gaara, so he brought one of the most effective counters to the Shinju team, Team 7.

Konohamaru is one of the most important pieces in Kashin Koji's plan (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Matsuri is heavily in love with Konohamaru, and due to her not spending a lot of time alive, she can’t understand love as an emotion. So, she forgets her purpose for venturing into the Land of the Wind and spends her time hanging around Konohamaru. Ryu, on the other hand, is heavily arrogant and believes he is superior to Shinobi.

This is a perfect match for the subtlety of the rest of Team 7’s members, as many of them struggle to stand for who they are. Sarada’s initial purpose was to be Hokage, but now that she sees the world’s unfairness, she seldom speaks about that. In contrast, Mitsuki has primed his mind to exist for another and never himself.

The Shinobi are currently in a tight spot in the arc as Konohamaru is being pinned down by Matsuri. Ryu also appears to be stronger than the Shinobi he is facing. However, the Konoha team is full of so many wildcards who are yet to show their full ability. This might be the reason why Kashin Koji insists on Boruto not interfering.

Final thoughts

Apart from whittling down the Shinju’s numbers, Kashin Koji might also be planning to raise stronger comrades for Boruto. This might be why he wanted the Original Team 7 to embark on this mission. It is a high-risk, high-reward game, but one that will empower Konoha in the future.

If Mitsuki uses his Sage mode to the fullest, the amount of damage he can throw at Ryu will be heavy. There is also Sarada with her Mangekyo Sharingan. While her dojutsu’s abilities are yet to be revealed, the Sharingan will always be a game changer, especially to those who haven’t encountered it.

