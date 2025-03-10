The key to the Shinju's evolution in Boruto may be a step backward in their eyes

The Boruto saga has introduced some of the most compelling villains to the Narutoverse. While Boruto: Naruto Next Generations delved into the origins of the Narutoverse by focusing on the Otsutsuki, Two Blue Vortex chose a different direction. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex centers on a new creature born from the Otsutsuki’s pet, the Ten-Tails.

These new creatures, the Shinju, may not be the main antagonists of Boruto Two Blue Vortex, but they still serve as villains. What makes the Shinju effective as villains is their naivety. Their situation is somewhat akin to the AIs in the science fiction film The Matrix. The only difference between the Shinju in Boruto Two Blue Vortex and the AI in The Matrix is that the latter has existed longer. Because of this, they have a better understanding of humanity.

In the latest chapter of Boruto Two Blue Vortex, Jura discusses evolution. The Shinju leader believes that all living beings should strive to evolve, but he also highlights the dangers of love. He fails to understand that love makes humans strong and, unbeknownst to him, the reason they survive. Love may be the key to Shinju's evolution, but they perceive this emotion as a step backward.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and may contain spoilers.

Why the Shinju evolution might never happen in

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

Jura wants the Shinju to evolve (Image via Shueisha)

The Shinju are among the strongest villains the Narutoverse has seen. In addition to their heightened strength and speed, they can control various chakra styles and use the signature jutsu of their origins. Despite these abilities shown in Two Blue Vortex, the Shinju still seem weak because of their limited life experiences. Though they desire to evolve, the Shinju cannot, primarily due to their lack of love.

The Shinju are mere photocopies of ninjas who have lived long lives. They perceive themselves as superior to ninjas for lacking the desire to sacrifice themselves for others. In reality, they are not superior. Matsuri meets Konohamaru and realizes that there is more to life than following Jura’s commands. This same sentiment may be present in each Shinju, and unlike humans, who spend years learning to manage their feelings for each other, the Shinju do not have that time.

According to Jura, the Shinju should trust their instincts. However, Jura forgets that the Shinju’s instinct to devour is rooted in their Ten Tails side, which has never lived as anything other than a destructive tool. Additionally, the Ten-Tails lived in solitude and never understood what it meant to exist for another.

Jura's approach to love in Boruto Two Blue Vortex might be a step in the wrong direction (Image via Shueisha)

Even the Otsutsuki fall under the same constraints and have faced challenges whenever they come to Earth. No matter how hard Isshiki and Kaguya tried, they couldn’t defeat humans. Momoshiki and Kinshiki also failed to overcome humans despite all their strength. The reason the Otsutsuki fail is that they don’t love one another; they are solely focused on gaining power—in a way, they are following their instincts.

The Narutoverse has been propelled by Shinobi caring for each other. While Jura might believe that love is the most dangerous emotion, this sentiment may be unique to him, as he is one of the few Shinju who might never experience it because he wasn’t born of any Shinobi. The creator of Boruto may be hinting at a potential civil war within the Shinju ranks because of love.

Final thoughts

For the Shinju to evolve in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, they must understand that love is not something to overcome; it is something to embrace. Humans always win because they are willing to die for something greater than themselves. This is why ninjas become stronger, as they strive to protect their loved ones from harm.

