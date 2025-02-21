Jura's words in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 teases his next moves

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 is a sign that the manga is going in the right direction. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is proof that sequels can surpass their predecessors. The series is currently in the Sunagakure arc and it successfully replaced the hyperaction of earlier chapters with one that is much more measured and focuses on the primal emotion of love.

This move seems intentional by Ikemoto and Kishimoto as Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 was released in the month of love—February. Furthermore, the last three chapters of the series tackle romance in a way that hasn’t been done in the entire Narutoverse. While romantic love is the main highlight of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19, agape love is another type of love that is briefly touched on.

Agape love is sacrificial love and it’s the most common love shown in the Narutoverse. This kind of love confuses the Shinju, especially Jura who thinks love is dangerous and something the Shinju must overcome. Jura’s statement in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 is a sign that the leader of the Shinju might use this Agape love against the Shinobi.

Here is how Jura’s statement in Chapter 19 poses a risk to the Shinobi community.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and may contain spoilers.

What is Jura’s statement in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19

Jura is yet to understand love (Image via Shueisha)

In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19, Jura speaks to Hidari and Mamushi about life. He tells them that lifeforms should obey their instincts and continuously seek evolution. He then explains how human beings have dulled that response due to their nature as social beings. Jura also talks about the differences between Shinju and humans and sums it up to Love.

Shinju’s are primarily driven by instinct and even when they are born, Jura tells them to follow their instinct. This instinct leads them to launch an attack on the Hidden Leaf. Jura in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 warns the other Shinju of love’s danger.

Jura uses the examples of the Ino-Shika-Cho trio prioritizing Himawari’s safety over theirs. Despite the trio knowing they stood no chance against Jura, they risked their lives—Inojin is even fatally injured as a result of that battle. Jura says the instincts of the Shinju are screaming against love and that they must understand it.

What Jura’s next move might be

Jura will most likely understand love after the Sunagakure arc (Image via Shueisha)

Jura's statement in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19. Furthermore, if Matsuri survives the Sunagakure arc, her life experiences will be infallible to the Shinju leader's understanding of love.

Once Jura’s understanding of love deepens, the Shinju can use underhanded tactics to manipulate Shinobi to do his bidding. The Shinju are tabula rasa but are pretty good at understanding human beings.

The previous chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex showed that Ryu could sense human emotion and manipulate it. Ryu acts obtuse to get the ninjas to drop their guard and when they do, they show their inner desires. If Jura truly learns what love is, the Shinobi world might be in a bigger peril than they are already in.

Final thoughts

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 proves Ikemoto has a well-mapped-out story. The current chapter was released in February—the month of love, and has every character acting lovesick. From Matsuri who can’t get over Konohamaru not treating her the same way he will treat Moegi to Araya fighting hard to get Ryu’s thorn bulb and resurrect Shinki.

Boruto was also waiting impatiently on the sidelines, hoping to swoop in to prevent Sarada from getting killed. If Jura finds out that Sarada and Boruto share mutual romantic feelings, his conquest of the Shinobi world will be much easier. This might also be why Kashin Koji is preventing Boruto from teleporting there.

