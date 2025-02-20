Demon Slayer's most forgotten arc highlights a dark truth of its world

Demon Slayer is filled with many memorable arcs, from the expository yet action-filled Final Selection Arc to viewers' first glimpse of Hashira Heroism in the Mugen Train Arc. Each arc has played a crucial role in the series' worldbuilding.

However, some arcs have been considered underwhelming or easily forgotten. One such arc is the Kidnapper’s Bog arc, which follows the Final Selection arc and provides an early glimpse of how the Demon Slayer Corps works.

This arc is often overlooked because it is sandwiched between two standout arcs: Final Selection and Asakusa. However, it reveals a dark truth about the Demon Slayer world, there is no justice for those affected by Demons. This is the reason the Demon Slayer Corps exists, and the organization’s secrecy means that many affected humans will never achieve solace.

Here is how the Kidnapper’s Bog arc reveals a grim truth about the series universe.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and may contain spoilers.

What does the Kidnapper’s Bog arc say about Demon Slayer?

Tanjiro and Urokodaki talking before he sets for his mission (Image via Ufotable)

The Kidnapper’s Bog arc shows how the mythical nature of demons puts humans at a disadvantage. In the series, demons are yet to be recognized by humanity and are considered folklore. As a result, when demons attack, the victims—which are humans—end up being missing. It also means relatives of the victims never get solace.

This grim reality affects many characters who are not part of the Demon Slayer Corps. Tanjiro finds solace because he knows Muzan is responsible for his family’s death, but other demon slayers are not as fortunate. For instance, Genya initially blames his brother Sanemi for the killing of his family, only to later discover that their mother was a demon and killed most of their family. This revelation leads him to make amends.

The Kidnapper’s Bog arc illustrates how powerless humans are in this world. They are vulnerable to the actions of demons, unable to defend themselves from the grasp of these creatures. They are also susceptible to the hand of the law. For instance, Gyomei Himejima is accused of killing the orphans he raises, despite demons being responsible.

Tanjiro fighting against the demons in the Kidnapper's Bog arc (Image via Ufotable)

At the end of the Kidnapper’s Bog arc, Tanjiro gives Kazumi his fiancée’s hairpin, highlighting another grim aspect of the Demon Slayer world. Any human who sees Kazumi with the hairpin is bound to accuse him of murdering his wife, especially if they are family or friends. If Kazumi says Satoko was murdered by a demon, it won’t be a credible excuse, as demons are considered folklore.

Some fans view the Kidnapper’s Bog arc as the first proof of the series' worldbuilding being shaky. They argue that due to the impact of demons and demon slayers, the knowledge of their existence should be widespread. However, the series does not acknowledge these huge battles as having any lasting consequences.

Other anime have groups that rely on secrecy. In Jujutsu Kaisen, humans are not meant to know about the existence of curses, and it is to protect them better. Similarly, Bleach’s Gotei 13 is unknown to humans, and that’s because they primarily work in the Soul Society. However, Demon Slayer doesn’t give any reason for the secrecy about demons.

Final thoughts

The Kidnapper’s Bog arc shows that humans are at the mercy of demons. This can be attributed to a gap in power and also due to how demons exist in the dark. Additionally, the world of the series is not fully developed, and this is why demons are able to get away with their crimes.

Even when the members of the corps match up with demons, it is usually in numbers. When Muzan meets his end, all the Hashira go after him, and plans and countermeasures are made just to take him down.

