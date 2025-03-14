Amado's actions in Boruto might tie him to the Singularity of Fate

The Boruto manga series has progressed considerably, and there are plenty of new elements that have given the story a new dimension. The concept of Shinjutsu completely changed the power system. Since then, we have had an interesting set of characters appear and their importance in the manga cannot be overstated.

The likes of Kashin Koji turned out to be extremely important to the progression of the plot. Similarly, fans have diverted their attention towards Amado as well. Amado didn’t really get much screen time in the Two Blue Vortex installment of the manga series.

That being said, it seems like Amado knows a lot more than he is letting on. The concept of Singularity of Fate was introduced in the manga. This created the influx of numerous theories that involved the likes of Amado and Kashin Koji. Let’s take a closer look at how Amado is connected to the Singularity of Fate.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga chapters.

Boruto: The connection between Amado and the Singularity of Fate

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 16 introduced the concept of Singularity of Fate. Kashin Koji’s Shinjutsu allows him to get a glimpse of the future. However, he explained how this is a burden. Knowing the future makes it harder for a person to control the outcome. If the number of people who knew the future outcome increases, the more the nature of that outcome changes.

Simply knowing the future outcome alone changes the nature of the outcome. As soon as one is aware of the nature of the outcome, they cannot go back to behaving the same way they used to before they knew it. Knowing the future leads to its very destruction, and this is the basis of foresight in the Boruto series.

Anyone who knows the future becomes a Singularity of Fate. They are beings who have knowledge of the future, and therefore, play a role in changing it. This is when Amado comes into the picture. It’s clear that he knows more than he is letting on.

Furthermore, he is the one who cloned Jiraiya and created Kashin Koji. Isshiki stated that Amado clung onto Jiraiya’s fate. The million dollar question is - why did Amado decide to hold onto Jiraiya’s fate?

In the Boruto manga, Kashin Koji stated that he understood why Amado wanted to hold on to Jiraiya’s fate. He arrived at this conclusion upon using his Shinjutsu abilities, which allows him to look at various future possibilities. The implication of this statement is that Amado also has a similar Shinjutsu ability.

This clearly ties Amado to the Singularity of Fate. Much like Boruto and Kashin Koji, Amado also potentially knows future possibilities. This instantly makes him a singularity. If this is the case, then Amado will have to work with Kashin Koji and Boruto to ensure the best possible outcome for the village.

Conclusion

This is an interesting theory that hinges on Isshiki and Kashin Koji’s statements. Both of them indicated that Amado had a reason to hold onto to Jiraiya’s fate. The theory is further strengthened by the fact that Kashin Koji has the ability to see future outcomes. He realized that Amado knows more than he is letting on, which indicates the possibility of the latter being a Singularity.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

