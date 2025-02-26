Konomaharu could either get a major power up or die a cruel death in the next Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 has been making waves in the anime community since its release. Fans have gushed over how this chapter offers a glimpse into the minds of Shinju. The chapter also further demonstrates the unity of ninjas.

Since Boruto: Two Blue Vortex began, various characters have appeared frequently. One of those characters is the Leader of Team 7, Konohamaru. Gone are the days when he was a minor supporting character; now, he is pivotal to Two Blue Vortex’s plot.

What further elevates Konohamaru’s importance is his status as the object of Matsuri’s affection. Matsuri is clearly in love with Konohamaru but struggles to express it properly. Her feelings of love for Konohamaru turn into jealousy, and in Chapter 19, Konohamaru is on the brink of being consumed.

This turn of events has left the creators of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex with two choices. Either Konohamaru dies, or he receives a power-up. His death could play an important role in the story but would alienate and frustrate fans of the Jonin. A power-up would be the safer choice for the creators, as the key essence of a ninja is growth, and Konohamaru has barely grown in ability since the Boruto saga began.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and may contain spoilers.

Konohamaru’s options in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

Konohamaru is now a major character in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is currently in the Sunagakure arc, which involves a mission to retrieve Ryu’s thorn bulb. Since Ryu and Matsuri are partners, Shikamaru devised a plan to separate the two Shinju from one another. This plan involved Konohamaru leveraging Matsuri’s feelings for him.

Initially, the plan works. Matsuri is so awestruck by Konohamaru that she leaves Ryu on his own. The plan begins to fail when Konohamaru doesn’t want Matsuri to call him the name Moegi used. Matsuri reacts with jealousy and vows to consume Konohamaru.

In chapter 19 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, she is about to consume Konohamaru and even has him subdued. Konohamaru continues to try reasoning with Matsuri, but it becomes clear that she is impervious to reason. This leaves the Konoha ninja with limited options; he must fight back or face death.

From what viewers have seen so far in the Boruto saga, Konohamaru lacks a wide range of abilities. His taijutsu skills are not particularly impressive, and his most powerful jutsu is the Rasengan, which isn’t strong enough to damage a Shinju.

Konohamaru using a rasengan in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Even if Konohamaru fights back, he doesn’t have a chance of surviving. This is further compounded by the fact that each Shinju can summon an endless supply of Claw Grime to help them in battle. This puts Konohamaru at an even greater disadvantage.

The only way Konohamaru can survive this predicament is if he gains a power-up. One power-up that fans have hoped Konohamaru would have is a summoning. If he can summon a toad or a monkey, the tide of the battle will shift.

There’s also a possibility that Konohamaru’s next power-up will be sage mode. Given his admiration for Naruto, learning sage mode at Mount Myoboku doesn’t seem far-fetched. This might be his only chance to withstand Matsuri’s onslaught.

Final thoughts

Konohamaru’s chances of survival in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex currently look slim. Unless he gets a power in the upcoming chapters, Konohamaru will most likely die. There's one other way for him to survive, and that’s the most overlooked option by fans.

If Konohamaru accepts Matsuri's offer of love, she will cease her attack. While Matsuri might not be human, she possesses many human traits. However, she hasn't fully grasped these emotions since she hasn't lived as long as humans. Therefore, Konohamaru may need to manipulate Matsuri to survive.

