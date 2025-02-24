Sakura, not Sarada, may be the one to defeat Hidari in Boruto, and Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 proves it

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is now in its 19th chapter, and the series has not faltered at all. Since the first chapter's release, it has been thrilling fans with its blend of action and philosophical themes. Some fans even argue that Two Blue Vortex might surpass its predecessor, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Ikemoto and Kishimoto made Boruto: Two Blue Vortex successful by introducing Shinju, beings created from divine tree clones that feed on Shinobi. One of the most impactful Shinju in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is Hidari.

Hidari is a Shinju born from a Claw Grime that fed on Sasuke. When the Shinju attacked the Hidden Leaf Village, Hidari aimed to find Sarada and consume her. He eventually encountered Sarada but failed to consume her, as Boruto and other ninjas from the Hidden Leaf defeated him. The young Uzumaki held onto his thorn bulb, but not for long, as Jura attacked him and took it back.

In chapter 19 of Two Blue Vortex, Hidari returns to life and is seen having a discussion with Jura about love. He asks Jura whether love is a disease, a question reminiscent of what his progenitor, Sasuke, would ask. This could be Ikemoto foreshadowing either Hidari's defeat or his turning point. Judging from his questions about love, it seems it won’t be his daughter—it will be his wife.

How Sakura might be Hidari’s undoing in Boruto Two Blue Vortex

Sakura and Sasuke (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sakura has yet to make an appearance in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex; she rarely appears even in the prequel. However, this may be an intentional move by Ikemoto and Kishimoto to introduce her when fans least expect it. This approach has already been used in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, where older characters like Ao and Kashin Koji were introduced in various arcs.

There’s no better place for Sakura to appear than in Two Blue Vortex, where her husband has been incapacitated and his clone is running amok. Hidari has already attacked Konoha and her daughter, and since she is a Shinobi, she will have access to information about how Shinju forms.

Hidari's thorn bulb being removed is the only way his story ends (Image via Shueisha)

What makes Sakura Hidari’s undoing is how the Shinju are evolving. It is evident that the Shinju are a blank slate, lacking a proper understanding of the planet, but it has also been demonstrated that they retain many traits of the characters they were cloned from.

Mamushi's desire to consume Eida arises from Bug’s infatuation with her. The same can be said for Hidari, Ryu, and Matsuri, as they seek to consume the loved ones of their progenitor. However, these characters do not possess another love as strong as what Sasuke and Sakura share or with the two's history.

Sakura will want Sasuke to return above everything else (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sakura has loved Sasuke since childhood. Despite Sasuke going rogue and being cold to her on various occasions, he also loved her. Sasuke’s problem was that he was too averse to love, which stemmed from repeated trauma in his life.

Hidari’s question to Matsuri is very Sasuke-like, stemming from the clones attempting to manage all the emotions he continuously experiences. Unlike Sasuke, who had time to grow and accept, Hidari was just born and is confronting the full weight of human emotions all at once.

If Hidari behaves like Sasuke, the feelings of Sasuke’s first love, Sakura, and the Hidden Leaf will resurface. Should these feelings resurface, he will likely search for Sakura, which will lead to one of two outcomes—either he dies or he remains by Sakura’s side.

Final thoughts

Hidari joining the Hidden Leaf can only lead to his death. It will also create tension between the Shinju. Another Shinju likely to join Hidari if he chooses to switch allegiances is Matsuri, as she is deeply in love with Konohamaru. However, the main issue will be the Hidden Leaf ninjas demanding the Thorn bulb be returned to their respective ninjas. This will add another layer of conflict to Two Blue Vortex and make the story more engaging.

