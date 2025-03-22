Kamitsubaki anime reveals release date via new PV

The Kamitsubaki anime project was part of the Anime Japan 2025 event this Saturday, featuring at the White Stage on Day 1, and revealing new information. The event confirmed the release date of the anime being July 3 of this year. Additionally, SMDE production is in charge of developing the anime as per the promotion video.

Furthermore, the Kamitsubaki anime is part of a multimedia venture featuring this franchise, which has led to the creation of video games, visual novels, and a lot more. This event also provided more information regarding the voice cast members involved and some more details.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

The Kamitsubaki anime was part of the Anime Japan 2025 event

As mentioned earlier, the Kamitsubaki anime was part of the White Stage at the Anime Japan 2025 event this Saturday and was part of its Day 1 as it revealed a promotion video for this project. Titled Kamitsubaki City Under Construction, the trailer showcased the world that had been depicted in video games as well as some of the CGI animation work made by Studio SMDE.

Furthermore, it was revealed that this project will be released on July 3 of this year. Additionally, it confirmed some of the main voice cast members of this series. Some of them include Shizuka Ito as Reconstruction Manager, Ayane Sakura as Laplus, Miyu Tomita as Hastaa, Yohei Azakami as Aguni, Shuichiro Umeda as Anemosu, and Mai Todo as Kugeru.

This was coupled with a key visual featuring the main cast of the Kamitsubaki anime, although there is no information at the moment regarding the number of episodes that the series is going to have. However, it could be speculated that is going to have twelve episodes when considering the nature of this multimedia project and having its first anime run.

The premise of this series

Kamitsubaki City, as seen in the trailer at the Anime Japan 2025 event, is a metropolis with sci-fi and noir elements that is quite peaceful and great to live in. However, there is a great danger lurking beneath its civilization and it is up to a group of witches to protect the innocent.

The Kamitsubaki anime is going to have a cast made out of Kaf Morisaki, Rime Tanioki, Haru Asanushi, Sekai Yorukawa, and Koko Rinne, who all fill different archetypes of female characters, such as the video games and visual novels do. Furthermore, there are a lot of details regarding the plot and characterization of the cast, as of this writing.

