Fire Force season 3 casts voice of Jujutsu Kaisen's Ui Ui and more

Friday, March 21, 2025 saw the staff for the Fire Force season 3 television anime series reveal three new cast members for the final season and the characters they’ll play. The most notable of these castings is likely Yuko Sanpei, best known as the voice of Jujutsu Kaisen’s Ui Ui and several other memorable characters.

The three are the latest of several newly announced cast members for Fire Force season 3 specifically, most of which are members of the antagonistic White-Clad group. The first part of the anime’s final season will begin airing in Japan on Saturday, April 5, 2025, with the second part of the final season premiering sometime in January 2026.

Fire Force season 3 reveals new cast members just weeks before television premiere in Japan

Fire Force season 3’s new cast members include Shiji Kawada as Stream, Masaya Matsukaze as Furakuchu, and Yuko Sanpei as Faeire. As mentioned above, Sanpei is likely the most recognizable of the trio thanks to her role as Ui Ui on the smash-hit Jujutsu Kaisen television anime series. Kawada’s most recognizable role is likely as the voice of Naruto’s Shino Aburame, and Matsukaze’s as the voice of Hunter x Hunter’s Illuimi Zoldyck.

This news was shared via the official X (formerly Twitter) account for the television anime series, which also revealed previously announced new cast members for the season. These are Yoko Hikasa as Gold, and Masaki Aizawa as Dragbon. Hikasa is likely best known for her performance as High School DxD’s Rias Gremory, while Aizawa is likely best known as One Piece’s Wiper and Hajime no Ippo’s Eiji Date.

Fire Force season 3 is being animated at David Production as the prior seasons were, with most of the same staff save for some shakeups. Sei Tsuguta is now supervising and writing the anime’s scripts, while Mika Yamamoto is now the sub-character designer. Yoshihiro Yoshioka and Mariko Kubo are now chief animation directors alongside Yumenosuke Tokuda. Yumi Horikoshi is the new art director, with Koji Kodera serving as the new CG director.

After previously being credited for VFX, 3D CG, and photography, Ryo Ohashi is now credited as the VFX supervisor. Finally, Natsuki Takei is now the compositing director of photography, previously credited as assistant director of photography. The opening theme song for the final season’s first cour is titled “High Flame” and performed by Queen Bee. The ending theme is titled “Urusiren” and performed by the musical group Umeda Cypher.

The series will air in Japan on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 1:53 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST) on MBS, TBS, and CBC before later airing on other networks. In Japan, the series will be available on Netflix exclusively immediately after broadcasting. Internationally, Crunchyroll is confirmed to be streaming the series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS.

