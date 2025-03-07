Fire Force season 3 reveals Dragon's voice actor and more

Friday, March 7, 2025 saw the staff of Fire Force season 3, the highly anticipated final season for the anime series, reveal the voice actor for fan-favorite character Dragon and more. Dragon will be voiced by Masaki Aizawa, who is likely best otherwise known as the voices of One Piece’s Wiper and Yu Yu Hakusho’s Otake from the 2018 OVA.

Also announced for Fire Force season 3 was additional cast beyond Aizawa as Dragon, and the reveal of the ending theme song information for the first cour of the final season. The first part of the third and final season has also already confirmed its official release date of Saturday, April 5, 2025 in Japan on MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS.

Fire Force season 3 confirms ending theme song by Umeda Cypher

As mentioned above, the most notable information from this latest batch of Fire Force season 3 news is the casting of Masaki Aizawa as fan-favorite antagonist Dragon. Without providing specific spoilers, Dragon has one of the most highly anticipated fights of the final season by manga readers, hence the excitement around this casting. Yoko Hikasa was also cast as Gold in this latest batch of news, her most notable role otherwise being Jujutsu Kaisen’s Utahime Iori.

The latest batch of news also confirmed the first cour’s ending theme song as “Urusiren” by musical group Umeda Cypher. The anime previously revealed the opening theme song of “High Flame” by Queen Bee in a promotional video, also previewing it in said video. The first part of the third season will air on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 1:53AM on MBS/TBS and CBC. The series will then air on BS-TBS at 2:30AM on Saturday, April 5.

The second part of Fire Force season 3 is scheduled to premiere in January 2026. While its time slot has yet to be confirmed, it’s presumed that it will air in the same slot where the first part of the final season will air starting in April 2025. Netflix is streaming the anime domestically in Japan, while Crunchyroll has confirmed it will stream the series internationally in North, Central, and South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Yoshihiro Yoshioka and Marika Kubo join Yumenosuke Tokuda as chief animation directors, with Yumi Horikoshi as the new art director. Koji Kodera is the new CG director, with Ryo Ohashi now credited solely as VFX supervisor. Natsuki Takaei is now the composting director of photography. Sei Tsuguta is supervising and writing the anime’s scripts, with Mika Yamamoto as the sub-character designer.

The anime series serves as the television of mangaka Atsushi Ohkubo’s original Fire Force manga series. Serialization began in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in September 2015, where it ran until its conclusion in February 2022. Its 304 chapters were collected into 34 compilation volumes, all of which are officially available in English.

