Yandere Dark Elf anime reveals April 2025 release date, theme songs, and a spin-off story with new visual

On Thursday, March 6, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account of the Yandere Dark Elf anime unveiled a new key visual and announced the April 7, 2025 debut date. In addition, the staff revealed details concerning the anime's theme songs and a spin-off mini anime.

Produced by Studio Elias, Yandere Dark Elf anime is an adaptation of Nakanosora's eponymous manga series. The manga has been serialized on Takeshobo's Web Comic Gamma Plus website since September 2021, with four tankobon volumes released thus far.

Yandere Dark Elf anime set to premiere on April 7, 2025

According to the latest information shared by the anime's official staff on Thursday, March 6, 2025, Yandere Dark Elf anime will air its episodes every Monday on Tokyo MX and BS11 at 1:05 AM JST, starting April 7, 2025 (stylized as Sunday, 25:05 JST, April 6, 2025). The series will also be telecast on AT-X every Monday at 11 pm JST from April 7, 2025.

Notably, the Yandere Dark Elf anime will have a censored and an uncensored version. The show's censored version will be broadcast with visual and audio censoring, and it will be available on AnimeFesta and DMM TV besides Tokyo MX and BS11. The completely uncensored version will be released as Blu-ray DVDs and on AnimeFesta.

Moreover, the anime's staff unveiled a mini-anime spin-off (A Dark Elf with a Slightly Heavy Love), which will be released on April 6, 2025, on AnimeFesta and DMM TV. The original anime will showcase various sides of the characters that aren't shown in the manga. Deregula produces the anime under the planning and production of WAVE.

Information regarding the ecchi anime's theme songs has also arrived on the official site. Miyabi from Hatenko fu-fu performed the opening theme, Omoi Ai (Heavy Love), while Kecori sang the ending theme, Sunadokei (Hourglass).

At the same time, a new key visual for the Yandere Dark Elf anime is released. The illustration features the four heroines, Mariabelle, Cecile, Sakura, and Mei enjoying each other's company at the beach.

Cast, staff, and the plot of Yandere Dark Elf anime

Mariabelle, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Elias)

Minami Takahashi stars as Mariabelle in the anime, while Rie Kawamura plays Hinata Sunohara's role. Kyouka Maruyama has joined the voice cast as Sakura Mochida, while Hinako Takahashi voices Cecile. The other cast member is Ayumi Mano as Mei.

Toshikatsu Tokoro directs the show at Studio Elias, with Yuki Takayabashi in charge of the script composition. Kazuhiko Tamura is enlisted as the character designer, while Chihiro Endo is the music composer. Other staff members include Manami Koyama as the art designer, Koichi Furukawa as the color designer, and Hajima Takakuwa as the sound director.

Based on the original manga by Nakanosora, the anime centers around Hinata Sunohara, and his companion, Mariabelle, who follows him home from another world. The series will depict Hinata and Mariabelle's unique chemistry.

