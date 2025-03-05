First Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc film announces September 2025 release date in North America

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 saw the highly anticipated first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc film officially reveal its North American release date of Friday, September 12, 2025. This was announced by Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Aniplex, who also confirmed that the film will screen with both an English dub and in Japanese with English subtitles.

Additionally, an English-subtitled trailer and English language key visual for the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc film were revealed alongside this incredibly exciting news. Lastly, Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Aniplex also confirmed the full international release dates for the upcoming film.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc film trilogy’s first installment screens internationally starting in August 2025

As mentioned above, the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc film is confirmed for a release date of Friday, September 12, 2025 in the United States and Canada. The film will screen in IMAX and other premium large screen formats, as well as in standard theaters for a traditional viewing experience. Other international premieres will both precede and follow the United States and Canada premieres, with the full list of regional release dates as follows:

August 14: Malaysia, Singapore, Pakistan

August 15: Cambodia, Indonesia, Vietnam

August 20: Philippines

September 11: Mexico, Chile, Peru, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Caribbean (Jamaica, Aruba, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Curacao), Central America, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Ethiopia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Macedonia, Netherlands, Oman, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland (Italian-speaking), Syria, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates

September 12: India, Mongolia, Spain, Bulgaria, Estonia, Finland, Kenya, Latvia, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Romania, Southern Africa, Sweden, Turkey, United Kingdom

September 17: Belgium, France, French-speaking Africa, Luxembourg, Switzerland (French-speaking)

September 18: Moldova

September 25: Austria, Germany, Switzerland (German-speaking)

The first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc film will open in Japanese theaters on Friday, July 18, 2025 on 443 screens throughout the country, a new franchise record. This includes IMAX screenings. Outside of Japan, Aniplex is aiming for the film to screen in over 150 countries and regions, beating out the franchise’s previous world tour of more than 145 countries and regions. It’s unclear as of this article’s writing how long the film will be in Japanese theaters.

Prior to the film’s release, the previous 12 films (including compilation films) will return to Japanese theaters for limited-engagement runs from April 4 through July 3, 2025. The films will run for one week each in 33 theaters, with a special 4K edition of the Mugen Train film playing again from May 9 to June 12 in 423 theaters. These specific screenings will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the new Infinity Castle Arc film trilogy.

