First Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie reveals July 2025 Japanese release date

On March 1, 2025, Aniplex, one of Japan's leading production studios, announced that the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie from the trilogy will be released on July 18, 2025. The release day is for Japanese cinemas only, with the international release date set to be unveiled in the upcoming months. The release date for Japan was officially unveiled during a livestream.

The Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie trilogy is based on a manga series written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge. The series ran from 2016 to 2020, with a total of 23 volumes in publication (both English and Japanese).

The first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie set to be released on July 18, 2025, in Japan

The livestream announcing the release date of the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie began with a brief flashback from the prequels. It opened with the anime's premiere and featured Tanjiro's family loss as Nezuko was the only one left behind.

The livestream also introduced each Hashira through the years (as seen in the prequels), each getting a proper introduction through their abilities as the strongest demon slayers. The livestream for the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle anime ended with the reveal of the first movie's release date, on July 18, 2025 (Summer 2025).

Following the announcement, the anime's official X account unveiled a key visual for the First Demon Slayer Infinity Castle anime, featuring the Hashira, the main protagonist group, and the remaining Upper Moon Demons. The movie will be screened across 443 screens in Japan (including IMAX). This number is expected to grow significantly once the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie is released internationally.

As announced during the series' world tour, the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie trilogy will be released in 150 countries worldwide. The advanced booking for the movie, only in Japan, will begin on March 7, 2025. Between April 4 and July 3, 2025, the anime's previous movies (the Mugen Train Movie and the compilation ones) will be aired in 33 theaters for a whole week.

The first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie synopsis

The climax of the latest installment (Image via Ufotable)

As of this article's publication, the anime's production team has not yet released an official synopsis for the movie. However, as given in the climax of the anime's latest installment, Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 8, the movie might commence where it left off as Tanjiro and the rest of the Demon Slayer Corps were transported to the Infinity Castle.

Given the partition into three movies (trilogy), the first movie will feature the starting battles of the arc, the Infinity Castle Arc. For further confirmation, please wait for official confirmation from the series' production team in the future.

