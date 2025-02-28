Hotel Inhumans anime reveals July 2025 release window and more

Friday, February 28, 2025 saw the official X (formerly Twitter) account for the television Hotel Inhumans anime series reveal its July 2025 release window in a new teaser promotional video. Additionally, the television anime series also revealed its main cast, additional staff members, and a teaser visual featuring the anime’s two centralmost characters.

The teaser visual also highlights what appears to be the titular hotel, and will presumably serve as the main setting of the television Hotel Inhumans anime series. Fans can expect additional information, such as the theme song information and a full release date and time, as the anime’s July 2025 premiere window approaches.

Hotel Inhumans anime casts Yusuke Kobayashi, Hinano Shirahama in starring roles

The Hotel Inhumans anime has revealed its starring cast to be Yusuke Kobayashi and Hinano Shirahama, playing Ikuro Hoshi and Sara Haizaki, respectively. The anime’s official website also shared a character visual for each, showing their full designs and highlighting who their respective voice actors are. Kobayashi is best known for his role as Re:ZERO’s Subaru Natsuki, while Shirahama’s is likely this upcoming role itself given her minimal prior credits.

The newly announced staff members for the upcoming anime series include Haru Yamada as sound director and Koharu (also credited as Charan-Po-Rantan) as the composer. Tetsuro Amino was previously confirmed to be directing the anime at Bridge studios. Also previously confirmed was Shoji Yonemura in charge of the series scripts, and Shingo Fujisaki designing the characters. More staff is expected to be announced as July 2025 approaches.

The Hotel Inhumans anime will serve as the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Ao Tajima’s original manga series of the same name. The manga centers on the eponymous lodge and its two concierges, Sara and Ikuro, who service the very specific clientele of assassins. In addition to offering typical top-class dining, relaxation, and entertainment, the hotel likewise also offers various services useful for assassins. This includes a weapons stash, fake ID creation, and a cleaner crew, with Sara and Ikuro tending to guest’s needs without question.

The original manga series from Tajima is published by Shogakukan, and began serialization in the shonen demographic Sunday Webry magazine in June 2021. The series is still ongoing today with regular serialization, and has been collected into nine compilation volumes as of this article’s writing. A tenth is set for release in Japan on March 12, 2025. As of this article’s writing, none of the manga’s 10 planned or released compilation volumes are available in English.

While the original manga series has no awards to its name, it does have two heavyweight recommendations from mangakas Rei Hiroe and Kotaro Isaka. Hiroe is best known for his Black Lagoon manga series, while Isaka is best known for his Hitman novel and manga series.

