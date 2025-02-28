April Showers Bring May Flowers unveils July 2025 premiere with teaser visual, PV, and more

On February 28, 2025, the April Showers Bring May Flowers anime unveiled its first teaser promotional video. It has also revealed the main voice casting, staff members, and the anime's release window, July 2025. The production team has dropped a teaser visual featuring the series' main protagonists.

April Showers Bring May Flowers is based on a manga series written and illustrated by Roku Sakura. The manga series started serialized for almost six years, from 2016 to 2022) and has 12 volumes in serialization, only 1 in English. The manga's anime adaptation was announced in November 2022.

April Showers Bring May Flowers anime set to be released in July 2025

April Showers Bring May Flowers' promotional video commences with an encounter between the female and male protagonists, Hana and Yousuke, respectively. The video showcases Hana, openly expressing her love for Shojo manga series. While she is in Lalaland in her classroom, Yousuke witnesses her.

The video then depicts some random encounters between these two, until finally ending with the reveal of the main voice casting, staff members, and release in Summer 2025 (July-September).

The teaser visual (Image via SILVER LINK)

The promotional video for April Showers Bring May Flowers has also released a teaser visual featuring the protagonists, Hana and Yousuke. The series will be animated by the studio SILVER LINK (Mission Yozakura Family).

The main cast includes Hana Tabata voiced by Saori Hayami (Yor from Spy X Family), and Yousuke Ueno by Shinba Tsuchiya (Kai from The Aquatope on White Sand). The other cast members are Tetsuo Gotanda voiced by Yoshimasa Hosoya (Katsuya Honda from Fruits Basket), and Sumire Uguisudani by Yoshino Aoyama (Gotou Hitori from Bocchi the Rock!).

The main staff members include Mirai Minato (Meikyuu Black Company) as the director and script manager, and Miwa Ooshima (GJ-Bu) as the character designer. Moreover, Beat (2.5 Dimensional Seduction's key animator) serves as the sub-character designer, and Yuki Hayashi (My Hero Academia's music composer) and Shougo Yamashiro as the music composers.

April Showers Bring May Flowers synopsis

Hana as seen in the anime (Image via SILVER LINK)

April Showers Bring May Flowers (also titled A Bouquet for an Ugly Girl) is a rom-com series centered around Hana Tabata, who is known for her unpleasant looks. Despite her name's meaning ('Hana' translates to 'flowers' in Japanese), Hana's appearance contradicts flowers in every way.

However, this doesn't stop her from dreaming about a charming prince who would save her from this cruel world. One day, Hana encounters Yousuke Ueno, a classmate known to be both beautiful and kind. As brief as their conversation might be, it makes Hana think about Yousuke's reason for talking to her, sprouting the flower of love in the female protagonist's heart.

