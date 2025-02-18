MANGA Plus causes confusion as Chainsaw Man goes on break before chapter 194

Tuesday, February 18, 2025 was expected by many international fans of mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man manga to be the release date of the series’ 194th chapter. Following the release of chapter 193 last Tuesday, February 11, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website even listed the series as returning a week later.

However, a post from the official public relations X (formerly Twitter) account for the Chainsaw Man manga shortly after chapter 193’s release confirmed a break week prior to chapter 194. With this in mind, it appears that MANGA Plus has caused confusion yet again with regards to release dates and break weeks, as was recently the case with Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece.

MANGA Plus makes a major error with Chainsaw Man’s release schedule, similarly to recent One Piece issue

As many fans are now realizing after logging onto MANGA Plus to read the new Chainsaw Man chapter, the series is indeed on break this week despite the platform’s prior claims. It’s unclear what the confusion on MANGA Plus’ part was, as they’ve silently updated the release date for chapter 194 since chapter 193’s release. However, this isn’t the first time such confusion has been caused by the website.

In November 2024, the English page for Oda’s One Piece manga on MANGA Plus claimed that the series would be on a two-week break. However, the manga’s page in other languages besides English claimed that the next chapter would be released without any break whatsoever. This information further conflicted with leakers and official English manga staff, who at first argued there was no break before later confirming that there was one coming.

While MANGA Plus did eventually update the English page, it was done several days after the prior issue’s release. Likewise, this appears to be the case for Fujimoto’s series, as the MANGA Plus page for the series shows the accurate release date as of this article’s writing. As mentioned above, this new official release date is confirmed via a post from the official public relations X (formerly Twitter) account for the manga series.

Likewise, it seems that MANGA Plus may not be as universally and infallibly reliable a source for release date and time information as fans have previously seen. Should such mistakes continue, fans will likely be better off getting official release information from the series directly. Typically speaking, such news is communicated via official social media accounts for the respective manga in question.

Fujimoto’s beloved manga series began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine December 2018, running for just over two years until December 2020. The manga then took a two year break before starting its second part, the Academy Saga, in July 2022 after moving to the Shonen Jump+ digital publication platform.

