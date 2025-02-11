Chainsaw Man chapter 194: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 194 is set to release on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. Following Yoru’s very Makima-like proposition to Denji at the end of the previous issue, fans are expecting the path to the Death Devil’s debut to begin in the next issue.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 194 and beyond at the time of this article’s writing. What fans do at least have is confirmed release information for the issue, which is set to release in a matter of days rather than weeks.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man 1194, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 194 release date and time

Denji will likely prove he's learned from his experience with Makima in Chainsaw Man chapter 194 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Chainsaw Man chapter 194 is set to be released on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at 12AM JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, February 19, 2025, like Japanese readers.

Chainsaw Man chapter 194 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Tuesday, February 18, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Tuesday, February 18, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Tuesday, February 18, 2025 Central European Time 4PM, Tuesday, February 18, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Tuesday, February 18, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Tuesday, February 18, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Wednesday, February 19, 2025 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 194

Denji may also fall for Yoru's tricks once again in Chainsaw Man chapter 194 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services which grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 193 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 193 began with War Devil Yoru continuing to both physically and verbally tease Denji. She even acknowledged that he’s like putty in her hands because she’s the only one still being nice to him. She then shared that while she hates how pitiful he looks, she wants him to be even more pitiful. Denji, seemingly ignoring all this, instead asked Yoru to continue physically teasing him as she had been.

However, she refused, saying he’s more pitiful that way. Denji asked her if she hated him or something as a result, prompting her to reveal that Asa does like him. She added that because they share a brain, she likes him too. Denji was shocked at this to the point of crying, prompting Yoru to cruelly order her to let him watch if he’s going to cry. However, she was taken aback when Denji revealed he was crying tears of joy because someone still liked him.

Yoru seemingly took pity on him here, calling him a poor thing before kissing him passionately once again. Yoru then asked Denji if he truly is dead set on being physically intimate with someone, which he enthusiastically confirmed by silently nodding. This prompted her to tell him that if he defeats the Death Devil, she’ll do the deed with him. However, the issue ended with her also warning him that if he fails, she’ll turn him into a weapon and beat Death herself.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 194 (speculative)

Chainsaw Man chapter 194 should open up with a continued focus on Yoru and Denji as the latter responds to the former’s offer. While fans are already resigning themselves to seeing Denji allow himself to be manipulated once more, it’s likely that he’ll find the courage to stand up for himself.

Chapter 194 should then focus on how Yoru will respond to this, likely shocked that Denji has found the courage to stand up for himself. As she resultantly grows frustrated, this should provide the perfect opportunity for Asa Mitaka to take control of her body from Yoru again, setting up a tender moment with Denji.

