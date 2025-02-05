Fujimoto all but tells fans Nayuta is dead in Chainsaw Man chapter 192

Heading into the official release of Chainsaw Man chapter 192 earlier this week, one of the most contentious and heavily debated plot points among fans was Control Devil Nayuta’s status. Whereas some felt Denji’s comments on her to Hirofumi Yoshida in the previous issue confirmed her death, others felt she may still be alive and in Public Safety’s hands.

However, Chainsaw Man chapter 192 saw Nayuta brought up yet again, this time in a conversation with Denji and Yoru towards the end of the issue. In turn, it seems mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto is taking this opportunity to tell readers of his series that Nayuta is indeed dead and gone, and will not be returning as fans once knew her.

Chainsaw Man chapter 192 teases Control Devil’s eventual return, but not as Nayuta

In the final scenes of Chainsaw Man chapter 192, Denji and War Devil Yoru discuss the Death Devil’s coming arrival. Yoru mentions that when the Death Devil arrives, the highest ranking Devils will go to greet the Death Devil upon her arrival. Denji asks if this will include the Control Devil, which Yoru confirms while adding that it won’t be the Control Devil he once knew. This in turn seemingly confirms beyond any belief that Nayuta is dead.

This seems especially likely following the previous issue, which saw Denji ask Yoshida point blank why he killed Nayuta. Although fans were right to probe those comments further given how Nayuta’s death was presented, this seemingly confirms that she is dead. Likewise, it seems that Fujimoto is speaking specifically to readers here through Yoru, given that she specifically says that it won’t be the Control Devil Denji once knew.

This interpretation of Chainsaw Man chapter 192’s discussion on Nayuta is further validated by the fact that Denji is well aware that this is the case. Further supporting this is the fact that he follows up by explaining his promise with Power to find the next Blood Devil. By linking these two conversations together, Fujimoto seems to be communicating that Yoru’s words aren’t his sake, but for readers who are still holding out hope for Nayuta’s survival.

All of this discussion being within the context of the Death Devil’s return serves as further evidence for Fujimoto trying to speak to fans. This also makes sense, as Nayuta’s status is being discussed within the context of the quite literal embodiment of death descending upon Earth. This looming threat of morality both helps Denji accept that what’s lost is lost, and communicates to readers that Nayuta’s death is as confirmed as it’ll ever be.

One argument against this is obviously the incredibly creative and free Devil–based power system of the series. It’s certainly possible that a Devil exists which can either return memories of past lives to Devils who’ve reincarnated, or can even roll them back to prior versions of themselves. While this would obviously provide a direct path to Denji reuniting with both Nayuta and Power, it’s wholly speculative as of this article’s writing.

Final thoughts

Nayuta's shocking death is now seemingly as confirmed as officially as possible via Chainsaw Man chapter 192 (Image via Shueisha)

While many fans will understandably hold out hope for as long as possible, chapter 192’s dialogue and the presentation of said dialogue suggests Nayuta truly is dead. Fujimoto likewise seems to be speaking to fans directly on this matter in chapter 192, warning them that as the Death Devil descends, they too must come to terms with what is now lost.

