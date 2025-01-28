Chainsaw Man chapter 191: Yoru reveals herself to Denji as Yoshida's goals are made clear

Chainsaw Man chapter 191 was expected to continue Denji and co’s meeting following their victory over the Aging Devil, in turn indicating where the story is headed next. Officially released on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, the installment did indeed take this direction, wrapping up some loose threads from the previous arc in the process.

Chainsaw Man chapter 191 also made it clear which side Hirofumi Yoshida and Fumiko Mifune are on, which is to say they’re very clearly Denji’s enemies at this point. However, it seems he may have a new ally in War Devil Yoru, who reveals the nature of her existence to Denji in this issue, but not truthfully.

Chainsaw Man chapter 191 confirms Public Safety’s intent to use Yoru and Denji for their own good

Chainsaw Man chapter 191 began with Hirofumi Yoshida revealing that Public Safety has already taken Katana Man, Nobana Higashiyama, Haruka Iseumi, and Seigi Akoku hostage. Yoshida added that he doesn’t expect this to mean much to them, while Denji summates recent events to confirm his understanding. He then turns to Asa Mitaka’s and says something isn’t right with her considering she regrew her arm too.

At this moment, War Devil Yoru begins taking over her and Asa’s shared body, introducing herself to Denji as such. However, she claims that she’s Asa’s other personality, which obviously is not entirely accurate. Denji is shocked by this, while Yoru laughs and goes on a mini power trip, adding that the only reason they’re relaxing right now is because Asa’s mind will break if she kills anyone else.

She further clarifies that she’s allowing Denji and the others to live, calling them puppets in the palm of her hand. Chainsaw Man chapter 191’s specific phrasing here causes Denji to remember his alleyway romance with Asa, asking if it was Asa or Yoru he did the deed with. Yoru slyly looks at him while giggling and asks if he wants to find out, to which Denji says yes please while the others look on.

Yoru finally reveals herself to Denji in Chainsaw Man chapter 191, but leaves key details out (Image via Shueisha)

Yoru tells Denji he can find out if he eats his own hand, while Yoshida asks Yoru why she hasn’t turned him into a weapon after clearly beating him in their last fight. Yoru points out that Denji is already eating out of her hand, calling him her cute dog that she needs to show a little affection to in order to have him do anything. She adds that she’s going to play with him for a little first before turning him into a weapon, which Yoshida and Mifune are shocked at. Yoshida says that sounds fun, but asks Yoru to turn him into a weapon as soon as possible nonetheless.

Chainsaw Man chapter 191 sees Denji take his hand out of his mouth to ask for clarification, but Yoru’s words are hilariously all it takes for him to shove it back in and ask once again. Yoshida reminds them that the Death Devil will soon descend, and that no country on Earth can prevent the destruction that’ll come likewise. He even adds that having Yoru and Denji/Pochita on the same battlefield together may not even be enough.

However, Yoshida theorizes that humanity has a chance at winning and overcoming death itself if Yoru can control Pochita as a mindless weapon. Denji asks Yoshida if this is why he turned him into Chainsaw Man and if it’s why he killed Nayuta, which Yoshida doesn’t answer. Yoshida then slides Denji a gun while saying he hasn’t forgotten their conversation in Aging Devil’s world, saying if he allows himself to be turned into a weapon, he can kill Yoshida and Fumiko.

Chainsaw Man chapter 191 sees Denji immediately point the gun at Yoshida and pull the trigger several times. However, nothing happens, while Yoshida laments that he really thought Denji would forgive them. Yoru tells Denji that humans are foolish, and that lies and schemes are all they know since they lack the confidence to act on instinct.

The waiter comes by with the table’s strawberry cake as she says this, prompting her to grab it and throw it at Yoshida’s face. Denji yells at her to waste food as she gets up on the table, but Yoru says she’s allowed to waste food because she’s a devil. The issue ends with Yoru pointing her finger out towards Yoshida and uttering the word bang, in an obvious attempt to kill him.

In summation

While not incredibly eventful, Chainsaw Man chapter 191 is informative in terms of learning where the series is headed next, and what Public Safety’s main motivations continue to be. However, the most pressing concern is obviously Yoshida’s survival following Yoru’s attempted attack in the issue’s final panels. Fans can expect this to be the initial focus of the subsequent release.

