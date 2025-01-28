Fami's plan may actually be to help the Death Devil in Chainsaw Man

Fami's motivations in Chainsaw Man Part II remain shrouded in mystery. Many still speculate whether she intends to stop Nostradamus’ Prophecy or if her actions serve a darker agenda. Initially, she was portrayed as a figure trying to prevent the prophecy from coming true, but a closer examination suggests otherwise.

A recent theory suggests that Fami’s true allegiance may, after all, lie with her sister, the Death Devil. From her manipulation of Asa Mitaka and Denji to her involvement with the Chainsaw Man Church, Fami’s actions look to be in line with enabling Death’s arrival rather than averting it. Indeed, Fami’s ultimate aim might be to help her sister achieve dominance over humanity.

Chainsaw Man: Fami might be siding with the Death Devil

Fami (Image via Viz Media)

A recent theory examines Fami's actions in Chainsaw Man Part II from a different perspective and speculates that she could be working for the Death Devil. It states that Fami may be aiming to neutralize the Chainsaw Devil without risking Pochita’s erasure powers. To do so, she trapped Asa in an aquarium and attempted to pressure her into turning Denji into a weapon to stop Pochita from erasing Death.

But when this scheme went awry, she summoned the Falling Devil and asked her to cause chaos. Again, this was to target Asa and push Denji into transforming (when he was specifically asked not to) after witnessing the threat. Once again, her plans failed, thanks to Nayuta's presence. Importantly, Fami cannot kill Denji directly, as doing so might release an uninhibited Pochita, posing a major threat to the Death Devil.

Again, she couldn't leave him with Public Safety, as they would try to weaponize Pochita. Thus, the only method left would be psychological strategies aimed at (mostly) controlling Denji’s transformations. So, the Chainsaw Man Church was established, and Fami threw in the Hybrids as public figures. Moreover, she had them hate Denji for ruining Makima's plan for a peaceful and orderly world. To fortify them, she had them forge contracts with the Fire Devil.

This ignited a dispute to strengthen Yoru and Pochita — not to fight Death, but to serve her. This theory also places Fumiko Mifune as Fami's informant within Public Safety, someone whose intel she used to disrupt Denji’s life and manipulate Asa, Yoru’s love-hate dynamic with him. Thus, he would be stuck in a cycle of hope and despair. Then, Fami likely crippled Public Safety through Fumiko's contract with the Aging Devil.

Fami's cryptic actions make her loyalty indistinguishable

The Nostradamus Prophecy (Image via Viz Medi

Given how odd Fami's behavior and actions have been, the theory holds weight. From the moment she was introduced, a cloud of mystery has always surrounded her. From controlling the Falling Devil to her disappearance during the most crucial moments, Fami definitely has something to hide, which she has been doing very well.

Speaking of this Chainsaw Man theory, it offers a different look at Fami's actions. Taken in this capacity, it doesn't seem surprising that she would side with Death. They are sisters, after all. Moreover, given that the Four Horsemen couldn't kill Pochita previously, Fami and Death might have decided to recruit him instead and use his powers as they see fit.

The new Control Devil is too young to understand much, and Yoru seems to be in her own rash world, leaving the plan of action on Fami and Death's shoulders. Again, if the theory holds true, Fami has masterfully swept Public Safety aside and manipulated the protagonist duo, thus gradually clearing the path for her sister's arrival.

A Fami-Death Devil partnership wouldn't be too surprising and would set the stage for an exciting finale that has been majorly and expertly built up.

Final thoughts

Denji (Image via MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man's Fami is a complex and enigmatic figure, her actions openly inviting endless speculation. If the explored theory holds true, her alignment with Death mirrors a well-thought-out strategy, balancing influence, deceit, and indirect control. Only appearing to oppose the Nostradamus Prophecy, she makes her moves to categorically weaken humanity so that the Death Devil can dominate.

She would do this by orchestrating chaos and playing on Asa and Denji’s weaknesses. Thus, in that case, Fami epitomizes the series' twisted web of alliances and rivalries. Moreover, her reliance on psychological tactics over sheer force underscores the sophistication of her plans and the limitations Pochita's powers may have.

This, combined with Public Safety's crippling, hints at a likely inescapable face-off that holds the ability to define the fate of Humanity and Devil-kind. Fami’s cryptic motives and manipulative nature deepen her character, acting as a reminder that partnerships in Chainsaw Man aren't all that direct. In summation, to serve Death's interests or her own, Fami will set the stage for a high-stakes conflict.

