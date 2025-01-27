Fumiko is Fami theory may still be alive, and Chainsaw Man chapter 190 shows why

Chainsaw Man chapter 190 was another installment to the Tatsuki Fujimoto series that fueled the Fumiko identity speculations. For a while now, who Fumiko Mifune actually is has been a point of extensive discussion in the fandom. As the series yet remains tight-lipped about her, it only works to birth more and more theories about her as each chapter is released.

The most Chainsaw Man chapter 190 brought forth the theories that paint Fumiko as Fami. Given the girls' mysterious and cryptic behavior throughout the series, many have reason to believe that Fumiko is Fami. This initially stemmed from them never appearing simultaneously at the same place. However, even after they appear together in chapter 190, the "Fumiko is Fami" theories stand strong.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Chainsaw Man chapter 190 adds to the "Fumiko is Fami" craze

In the recent past, theories that Fumiko's actual identity is Fami, the Famine Devil, were making rounds in the fandom. As mentioned, they never really appeared together, and their inconsistent behavior in the manga furthered these claims. But they seemed to appear at the same cafe in Chainsaw Man chapter 190. While some might feel that this debunks those theories, it seemingly does the reverse.

This needs to be traced to a previous chapter (chapter 189), where a second Fumiko appeared. Needless to say, this led to massive speculation as to how and why the double came to be. However, even the double seemingly made it out alive, as seen when she killed a Public Safety member. This now builds the belief that Fami can create corporeal clones, and each Fumiko is one of them.

Linking chapter 189 and 190, one of the two Fumiko passed away in 189, leaving the second one to appear in 190. Moreover, Fami's presence hints that she has taken over the original body and created clones since then. So, in essence, the Fumiko dining with Denji and company is the second clone who survived the Aging Devil incident and will now act as Fumiko.

A different take

The above-explored theory might seem a little odd at first, but undoubtedly has some kind of plausibility. After all, Fami or the Famine Devil's full abilities are yet a mystery. Apart from Enslavement, Healing, and Teleportation, it is still unclear what else she can do. If she really can create clones that function independently, then she might hold quite a powerful ability.

Moving on, if Fumiko really is Fami, then Fami has a stellar job at concealing herself. Likely, no one within the Chainsaw Man story would have been able to see that coming, which is perfect for functioning on the low and carrying out what she intends to. Moreover, if Fumiko is truly the host of the Famine Devil, then again, it would be nearly impossible to differentiate, given that Fami looks different from Fumiko.

Essentially, this points at Asa Mitaka and Yoru, who look similar when Yoru takes over, barring the scar across the bridge of her nose and the eye color. In contrast, Fami's hair is shorter and lighter in color, and so are her eyes - an excellent disguise.

Final thoughts

To reiterate, Chainsaw Man chapter 190 adds to the speculations surrounding Fumiko's identity and to the "Fumiko is Fami" theory. Despite their simultaneous appearance in the same panel, the likelihood of Fami creating clones challenges the conventional dismissal of the theory. Linking chapters 189 and 190 strengthens the case, given the appearance of a second Fumiko and her subsequent actions.

If the cloning bit holds true, it highlights the odd and potentially game-changing abilities of the Famine Devil. Moreover, the idea that Fami subtly operates through Fumiko aligns with Chainsaw Man's deceptive themes. Again, unlike Asa and Yoru, the physical difference between Fami and Fumiko could be a deliberate and masterful disguise.

Ultimately, whether or not Fumiko is Fami is still up for debate, with the most recent chapter suggesting that this hypothesis isn't far off. Considering Tatsuki Fujimoto’s penchant for surprises, the truth might reveal itself unforeseen and keep fans biting their nails.

