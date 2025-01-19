Hidden detail in Chainsaw Man chapter 190 teases Fumiko isn't done with Denji yet

Chainsaw Man chapter 190 brought to an end the nail-biting saga involving the Aging Devil. This Primal Fear proved to be a tough opponent for Denji and Pochita. In the end, the combined geniuses of Denji and Hirogumi Yoshida showed that even something like this could be outsmarted and everything returned to its chaotic "normal".

However, typical of creator Tatsuki Fujimoto, there was a hidden detail in Chainsaw Man chapter 190 that could hint at future developments. This can be noticed when the group of Denji, Asa Mitaka, Fami, Yoshida, and Fumiko Mifune are seated at a cafe, ordering food. It is what Fumiko orders— an orange juice— that teases the fact that she isn't done with Denji yet.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Chainsaw Man chapter 190: Easy-to-miss detail teases Fumiko's future role

Chainsaw Man chapter 190 (Image via Viz media)

To add a little context, Chainsaw Man chapter 190 signaled the end of the Aging Devil saga. As it happened, Denji and Pochita ended up finding strange allies in Yoshida and Fumiko, with Fami appearing at the end out of nowhere. A regular chapter at first glance, there seems to be a hidden detail that might hint at what is to come, with regards to Fumiko and Denji.

Trending

Readers will note that in Chainsaw Man chapter 190, Fumiko orders an orange juice for herself. This is what Denji ordered when he was re-introduced in Chainsaw Man part 2, in chapter 103. By now, knowing mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto's knack for foreshadowing and dropping hints, this could tease the reality that Fumiko isn't done with Denji yet.

Fumiko making it out alive somehow following the Aging Devil fight is a testament to this. Before this, she was seen lying on the floor, missing organs and bleeding out as Aging had used her as a sacrifice. But a second Fumiko appeared and the tide of battle changed when the first one offered her heart to Yoshida.

Denji and Yoshida (Image via Viz Media)

It is yet unclear how Fumiko survived. The appearance of a second Fumiko also remains a mystery, which will hopefully be addressed soon. Until that happens, tons of speculation surrounds that encounter's how and why. Regardless, Fumiko's choice of drink— the orange juice— could symbolize Fumiko aligning herself with Denji.

This is, however, open-ended— it could be either through shared experiences or deeper intentions. After all, Fumiko herself remains one of Chainsaw Man's great mysteries. This hidden detail and interpretation pose concerns about her motives, and also whether or not her ties to Denji run deeper than whatever has been revealed so far.

Given how her enigmatic identity is still shrouded in mystery, this small nod hints that Fumiko’s role in Denji’s life is far from over. In truth, the next obstacle for the protagonists is the Nostradamus Prophecy, which will surely include Fumiko somehow, alongside the default names. All in all, Chainsaw Man chapter 190 opened the door to the next arc/saga and this isn't the last of Fumiko Mifune.

Final Thoughts

Expand Tweet

Chainsaw Man chapter 190 marked an ending for the Aging Devil saga, while planting seeds for the next arc. As mentioned previously, it also left readers intrigued about the puzzling Fumiko Mifune. The subtle detail of her ordering orange juice - a throwback to Denji’s reintroduction in Part 2 - teases an unexplored connection between the two characters.

This choice, seemingly minor, adds another layer to Fumiko's already complex character. It goes to emphasize Tatsuki Fujimoto’s talent for embedding foreshadowing and easy-to-miss hints within the narrative. Fumiko’s miraculous survival, the appearance of her “second self,” and her cryptic offering during the battle with Aging remain unresolved.

This has kept fans speculating about her true nature and future role. Whatever it may be, it also establishes that Fumiko may not be entirely human. Such open-ended threads, blended with her apparent link to Denji, suggest that she will be vital henceforth, especially with the Nostradamus Prophecy.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback