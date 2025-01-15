Chainsaw Man teases more Devil worshippers in chapter 190

While fans knew the current arc of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga series was coming to an end, Chainsaw Man chapter 190 shocked the fanbase in just how swiftly that end was reached. Officially released on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, the issue instead saw Hirofumi Yoshida, Denji, Asa Mitaka, and even the unnamed Devil Hunter escape from the Aging Devil’s world.

Shockingly, the unnamed Devil Hunter who was sent to the Aging Devil’s world 82 years ago plays a key role in the group’s escape plan. Chainsaw Man chapter 190 also sees him speak to the Aging Devil during this sequence, which suggests that he and others worshipped the Aging Devil. While likely insignificant in and of itself, this could be Fujimoto using a seemingly trivial line to tease events yet to come in the beloved manga series.

Fujimoto may be teasing future fervent followers of Primal Fear Devils in Chainsaw Man chapter 190

Chainsaw Man chapter 190 specifically sees the unnamed Devil Hunter mention that he and two other people named Yaguchi and George “believed in” the Devil. He adds that he felt the Aging Devil chose them for a “noble cause” and to guide them “to a deathless paradise.” He even asks Aging why he sent “that devil” to the world, likely referencing Denji. It’s clear that the unnamed Devil Hunter and his allies deified the Aging Devil after being sent to their world.

The unnamed Devil Hunter’s behavior from earlier on in the arc further supports this interpretation. He spoke of the Aging Devil’s world as if it were paradise, and likely felt that Denji and Asa Mitaka/War Devil Yoru’s presences were desecrating his own Garden of Eden. It’s even possible that Yaguchi and George were two of the trees Denji ate in order to heal Pochita. In any case, there’s clear religious imagery being used here by Fujimoto.

Additionally, former Minister of Finance Tadashi Hasegawa worshipped the Aging Devil with a similar level of devotion. This was evidenced via his dialogue and devotion to making their contract work, as well as Hasegawa eventually becoming Aging’s human seat. Given that both of these zealot-like characters debut in this arc, as does the Devil they worship as a god, Fujimoto may be trying to say that the Primal Fear Devils’ incredible powers can inspire such behavior.

In turn, it’s likely that Fujimoto is choosing to establish this ahead of introducing a new Primal Fear Devil who may have a similar following. Further supporting this idea is the fact that other powerful Devils like Control Devil Makima were able to seamlessly integrate into human society. Likewise, it’s possible that a Primal Fear Devil has done the same and garnered a religious-like following, similar to Demon Slayer’s Doma.

This would also make sense as a narrative parallel to the Chainsaw Man Church, which overtly deifies the titular hero and Pochita. While Pochita isn’t a Primal Fear Devil, he’s certainly on a level of power comparable to them, further highlighting that such a future scenario with a Primal Fear Devil is possible.

Final thoughts

Primal Fear Devils always leave a unique and memorable mark on Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga series (Image via Shueisha)

While the above is still speculative and there’s no truly concrete evidence to suggest such a development is coming, Fujimoto seems to be setting up the possibility here. With Denji and his allies almost certain to encounter another Primal Fear Devil at some point, fans can expect clarity on this matter eventually.

