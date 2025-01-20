Denji and Pochita may become the savior of Devils by Chainsaw Man's end

Denji's journey in Chainsaw Man has been a chaotic mix of survival, desire, and unlikely relationships. However, recent chapters might hint that his role in the story could transcend his identity as a Devil Hunter or even the Chainsaw Man. A recent theory speculates that Denji and Pochita are poised to become the saviors of Devils and usher in a new age themselves.

Given the Pochita's unique Devil abilities and Denji’s odd but successful knack for forging meaningful connections, it seems likely that their ultimate purpose might shift from destruction to something far more significant. This theory proposes that Denji’s path might be heading toward unity between Humanity and Devil-kind, placing him as a champion, not a destroyer.

Chainsaw Man: Denji and Pochita may be slated to become liberators

Denji and Pochita (Image via MAPPA)

In chapter 190, Chainsaw Man concluded the arc involving the Aging Devil and returned everything to its chaotic normal. Now, the next big challenge for Denji and company is preventing the Nostradamus Prophecy. As there is the calm before the storm, a recent theory surfacing in the fandom redefines Denji and Pochita's roles and labels them as saviors.

To elaborate, the theory suggests that Denji's journey so far has been one of basic human desires slowly building up to something big. The Chainsaw Devil is both feared and revered, the duality of which might hint at a change. The theory urges fans to look closely at Denji's encounters with individuals like Power, Nayuta, Power, etc. In essence, he can coexist with both Humans and Devils.

This is especially on display given Denji and Asa/Yoru's dynamic. It could be the partnership that spearheads the breakthrough to reshape both the Human and Devil worlds. Moving forward, Tatsuki Fujimoto has a penchant for visual storytelling - Denji protecting Nayuta, and Denji's vulnerability before Asa. These might be teasing a transformation where Fujimoto sets Denji up as a symbol of unity.

So far, every decision Denji has taken has been seemingly chaotic and out of the ordinary. But it is undeniable that a thread of humanity runs through them all. Denji does not only fight to survive, he fights for those he cares for. This could be what redefines everything that is known so far.

Denji and Pochita might just be saviors

Denji and Pochita (Image via MAPPA)

The above explored theory does seem quite plausible considering the events that have transpired so far. Denji's character has undergone a great deal of development and it is still happening. But it yet stands as a fact that Fujimoto is setting up both Denji and Pochita for something truly great. This could very well be it - the pair saving lives and acting as the medium for Human-Devil coexistence.

In truth, Denji's interactions with both sides have been something to take note of. Though they are/were bizarre, it was a testament to him being able to coexist with either side. Characters like Makima, Power, Nayuta, etc. aided his growth and in some way, influenced him to be able to connect with both sides and everything in between (Hybrids, Fiends, etc.)

Again, Denji's decisions, although at times strange, do reflect his humanity and past experiences. It is important to note that he never had a normal life hence, things that might be normal to many aren't true for him. So, by blending that fact into whatever he has done, Denji has maintained his humanity in Chainsaw Man's chaotic world.

Also, Pochita's Devil Erasure ability might be for creation instead of destruction. By ridding the world of unnecessary and harmful concepts, Humans and Devil might find a happy middle ground, potentially free of anything that could disrupt the peace.

Final Thoughts

Denji and Pochita (Image via MAPPA)

Denji’s journey in Chainsaw Man was always a tapestry of chaos, survival, and growth. However, recent developments point at a far grander narrative. The theory that Denji and Pochita might evolve into saviors and not destroyers presents a refreshed take on their roles.

Denji successfully forming connections, no matter how unlikely, underscores his potential to bridge the Humanity-Devil gap. Fujimoto’s nuanced storytelling, highlighted by visual cues and character dynamics, hints at a transformation that might present the series' core themes differently.

From Denji’s bond with Nayuta to his evolving relationship with Asa/Yoru, each experience teases an underlying push toward unity and coexistence. Pochita’s erasure ability, instead of destruction, could symbolize creation by offering a means to eliminate harmful forces and foster harmony.

Ultimately, Denji and Pochita's destinies may redefine the Chainsaw Man universe and bring about a new era of hope amidst chaos.

