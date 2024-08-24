Is Makima evil in Chainsaw Man? Explained

Makima is likely one of Chainsaw Man's most intriguing characters. Initial looks made her out to be a sweet, calm, and gentle individual who only wanted the best for Denji and her team at Public Safety. However, as the series progressed, her true self began to show itself and it couldn't be further from her facade.

She was revealed to be the Control Devil, embodying the fear of control or conquest and was also a member of the Four Horsemen. Makima was extremely manipulative and cunning and had only personal gain in sight. While she did terrible things, she cannot be seen as evil per se, but rather as a victim of circumstance.

Is Chainsaw Man's Makima evil?

Makima as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

As mentioned, Makima wasn't exactly evil. While many will refute this, there is sound reasoning to this opinion. Granted, she was ruthless when the need arose and even attempted to break Denji to get what she wanted - to gain control of Pochita or Chainsaw Man to be with him forever.

But even here, while these things do make her a terrible individual, one cannot truly call her evil after knowing the whole truth about her. Her upbringing and shaping as a person, which we will delve into next, is the main reason she turned out to be what she was.

Moreover, her "goal," in a way, hints at her having a slightly humane side. She ultimately wanted to end up with Pochita, as she was a huge fan of his and his ability to wipe out the concept of a Devil through consumption. While she did want to control him, she didn't want to kill him; instead, she wanted to be by his side.

Makima's origins in Chainsaw Man

Makima (Image via MAPPA)

At some point, the Control Devil and her sisters, alongside the Weapon Devils, waged a battle against Chainsaw Man in Hell. However, in the middle of their final confrontation, the Hero of Hell mysteriously vanished. Searches were fruitless as Pochita could not be found. But Pochita had actually been gravely injured and escaped to Earth.

A while after this showdown, the Horsemen arrived on Earth too, parting ways. The Control Devil took on the identity of a human, "Makima," who was picked up by Public Safety. In their hands, she would ultimately become the Head of Japan's Public Safety Special Division 4. However, in doing so, she turned cold, ruthless, and cunning.

As she once stated, she was a "necessary evil," a weapon under the control of the Japanese government, just like Gun Devil, which was majorly controlled by the American government.

Why Makima isn't as evil as fans think

Makima (Image via MAPPA)

But then again, Makima is not as evil as she is made out to be. As mentioned in the section above, growing up in the care of Public Safety and the Japanese Government, she was molded to be the manipulative, cunning, and cold person we see throughout the story.

Nayuta is living proof that the Control Devil need not be like Makima. After all, Nayuta is the reincarnation of the Control Devil, which happened after Makima was defeated and consumed by Denji. For those wondering, Denji consumed Makima in his human form, which is why the Control Devil was not wiped from existence and reincarnated.

Moving forward, Kishibe's decision to have Denji raise Nayuta over Public Safety is quite literally what Makima's fate would have been if Public Safety hadn't taken her in. While Nayuta initially had ulterior motives after learning of her past, she quickly warmed up to Denji and now cares for and protects him with her all. She turned out to be quite the opposite of Makima. So, if Makima had been raised in a different environment, she too would have been different.

