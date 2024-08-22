Chainsaw Man's Yoru flashback will finally provide clarity to Makima's age, the Death Devil's design, and more

Following the release of the latest Chainsaw Man chapter earlier this week, fans were dismayed to learn that the series would be taking a one-week break before following up with chapter 176. Much of this dismay comes from the fact that, based on the final panels of chapter 175, fans seem to be getting a flashback from War Devil Yoru to her last fight with Pochita.

This would, of course, be their meeting which took place prior to the start of the Chainsaw Man series and injured Pochita to the point where he took the dog-like form fans best know him in. To put it another way, fans are on the precipice of seeing arguably the single most important event in the series’ lore, which will answer tons of questions like Makima’s age, the Death Devil’s design, and more.

Chainsaw Man Part 2 could set up its endgame via the flashback to Pochita vs the Horsemen and Weapon Devils

One of the biggest questions in Chainsaw Man which could be answered by Yoru’s flashback is exactly what age Makima was. While it was never confirmed, many fans accept that Denji meets Pochita roughly 10 years before the start of the series. In other words, if the Control Devil appears as Makima during the fight against Pochita, fans at least know that she has been active as Makima for 10+ years.

Speaking of the Four Horsemen Devils, one major question which could be answered by the flashback is what the Death Devil’s design is. Assuming she took her human form for the battle, fans should be able to then tell exactly who she is when she’ll appear. This would be especially helpful considering recent theories that Fumiko Mifune is actually the Death Devil given the role she’s seemingly been thrust into in recent chapters.

Chainsaw Man can likewise answer whether or not the other Horsemen Devils besides War Devil Yoru have true Devil forms, or will always take the guise of humans. Yoru’s form was shown to be a crow-like bird, the Devil forms for the Control, Famine, and obviously Death Devils have yet to be revealed.

There’s also the matter of learning exactly how the Horsemen Devils were able to all but kill Pochita given the overwhelming strength he has shown in his true form. He’s been shown to handle both the Control and War Devils with ease, even when they had considerable forces on their side like Primal Devils and Weapon Hybrids.

Likewise, fans should also see how Pochita was able to overcome this presumably overwhelming force to the point of being able to escape. In turn, there’s the question of how Pochita physically escaped from hell. While the Four Horsemen, Primal, and other strong Devils have been shown as able to open doors between hell and Earth, it’s never been confirmed that Pochita does or does not have this power.

On a similar note, a major theme of Chainsaw Man Part 2 has been Pochita’s ability to throw up the Devils he’s previously consumed. Given Makima’s words from Part 1, it’s suggested that Pochita may have erased some Weapons Hybdrids/Devils from existence which even she can’t remember. Learning what Devils these are could indicate the direction the series is headed, especially in its current state where access to Pochita’s stomach is an all but guaranteed development.

Finally, there’s the fact of learning exactly who Pochita’s followers were and how many followers he had. While Makima confirms several of their identities in chapter 83, it’s unspecified if these were the only followers he had or not. Since his allies would presumably fight alongside him in battle, fans should get a good idea of exactly how big of a force Pochita once led in hell.

Final thoughts

Chainsaw Man is finally set to explain Pochita's Earthly origins fully (Image via MAPPA Studios)

While it isn’t yet confirmed exactly what the upcoming Yoru flashback will focus on, the context of the flashback’s beginning all but guarantees this battle will be the focus. Yoru’s goals, losing to Pochita again, origins as a Horsemen Devil, and the ambiguity behind this fight all point to reasons why this should be the case. In turn, the above points make the most sense to focus on, answer, and explain once the flashback officially begins in chapter 176.

