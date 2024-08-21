"The chapter left me speechless!!"- Chainsaw Man fans mock themselves after chapter 175

Chainsaw Man chapter 175, titled Both Hands, was released on August 20, 2024. While it mainly focused on the aftermath of chapter 174, where Pochita erased the concept of Mouth entirely, many fans expected some narrative element to change in chapter 175.

However, Fujimoto ended up making the entire chapter without dialogues. The chapter became one of the most eventful ones of part 2, with almost the entire fandom praising Fujimoto's ability to depict the story and emotions without using a single dialogue. The manga is currently available for reading on Shueisha's MANGA Plus platform, with chapter 176 scheduled for September 3, 2024.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Chainsaw Man series.

Chainsaw Man chapter 175 ends up being a completely dialogue-less chapter

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Chainsaw Man manga removed the concept of mouths in chapter 175. Although fans expected Public Safety to somehow retrieve the Mouth Devil from within the Hero of Hell, this chapter focused on Katana Man, the Aging Devil, and Yoru's simultaneous assault on Pochita.

While the entire chapter was well received by fans, the complete absence of dialogue became the main highlight of chapter 175, with many jokingly wondering how easy this chapter might've been for the English translators.

Fan reactions to the chapter

Expand Tweet

Many fans took to social media to express how Fujimoto's innovative approach makes it easy to understand for any fan, irrespective of the language barrier:

"Funny how I can understand this chapter in every language available💪," one fan said.

"Translator worked hard on this chapter, huh." Another fan said.

“I spent 10 minutes reading the pages, sent it off to my editor as is and got my bank account updated next day, thanks, Fujimoto-sensei!” One fan wrote.

Chainsaw Man as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Some other fans also claimed that this chapter further solidifies Fujimoto as one of the best manga writers currently. Many fans also used the opportunity to power-scale and express how this chapter is a testament to Pochita's overwhelming power level and the dread he brings with him.

"This chapter is probably the scariest Chainsaw Man has ever looked. The lack of dialog really emphasized how powerful and frightening being in his presence really is. Yoru definitely bite off more than she could chew choosing to fight him," another fan wrote.

"Absolutely masterful chapter again. Fujimoto is a wizard. No dialogue but we understood everything Yoru was thinking with her facial expressions. And through her actions, we see both how little she cares about Asa's body and how much she wants Pochita dead. Cinema..." one fan wrote.

Pochita as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man chapter 176 will be released on September 3, 2024, and will focus on the War Devil and Pochita. The latter had previously defeated the War Devil, so it is possible that chapter 176 will delve into a flashback and reveal what actually happened.

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback