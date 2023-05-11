Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami compared to My Hero Academia's Horikoshi for rushing the final arc

Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia are two of the most popular shonen series of contemporary times. As such, both series have amassed an enormous following of fans worldwide. While the two series share certain similarities, such as the use of extraordinary powers, the overall theme and mood of Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia are different. However, as both series near their respective endings, fans have been divided over the handling of the final arcs.

Some fans worry that Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami and My Hero Academia's Kohei Horikoshi are rushing the final arc. With the emergence of social media, platforms like Twitter have become the go-to place for manga readers to voice both their admiration and their displeasure. Naturally, many readers have taken to Twitter to express their disapproval of the events that will be depicted in the upcoming chapter.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans call out mangaka Gege Akutami for rushing the story

Gojo and Sukuna as seen in the anime (Image via Mappa)

It is well known that My Hero Academia is nearing its end, with many speculating that the manga might conclude this year. Currently, the Final War is ongoing, featuring the Todoroki family fighting against Dabi and All Might taking on All For One.

Similarly, Jujutsu Kaisen, which is substantially shorter in length, is also rumored to be coming to a close this year. Following the release of spoilers for chapter 222, fans have expressed concern about the future of the series. The manga's recent pacing has been a turn-off for many readers, and it is understandable why the story may wrap up by year's end.

MJ @rolypolyxcat I don't get why he skips so much @IDuckyx With how fast plot goes recently I wouldnt be surprised if final fight went for like 2 chaps, and then in 3rd the endI don't get why he skips so much @IDuckyx With how fast plot goes recently I wouldnt be surprised if final fight went for like 2 chaps, and then in 3rd the end 😑 I don't get why he skips so much

i @faiIingatart @IDuckyx we really be skipping to the D-day?!?!? peak series gonna end before the end of the year at this rate @IDuckyx we really be skipping to the D-day?!?!? peak series gonna end before the end of the year at this rate😭😭😭 https://t.co/NyrHvTiGfw

Val ² 🍃 @notvalclover In another universe this plot twist was actually followed up by the peak of Jujutsu Kaisen instead of whatever we’ve been getting In another universe this plot twist was actually followed up by the peak of Jujutsu Kaisen instead of whatever we’ve been getting https://t.co/WfTOnpjt65

suha @ryuuknowsNOTkay im crying jujutsu kaisen didn't even last long enough to be remembered as one of the greatest fumbles ever bc it went to shit too fast for the masses to even acknowledge the goat potential status for a significant period of time. it can't even sit with the likes of aot im crying jujutsu kaisen didn't even last long enough to be remembered as one of the greatest fumbles ever bc it went to shit too fast for the masses to even acknowledge the goat potential status for a significant period of time. it can't even sit with the likes of aot

Thunder Devil @ThunderTheDevil Jujutsu Kaisen is the only shonen manga I read that I wish that had filler Jujutsu Kaisen is the only shonen manga I read that I wish that had filler

ELLA @n06ara gege's getting real sick of jujutsu kaisen he wants to start that idol manga so bad gege's getting real sick of jujutsu kaisen he wants to start that idol manga so bad

Fans feel that the storyline of Jujutsu Kaisen is moving too quickly just for the sake of wrapping up the plot. This has left some fans feeling disappointed with the direction that the series is taking.

Moreover, the comparisons to My Hero Academia have particularly been vituperative because the series used to receive a lot of hate from the animanga community till recently.

🌲 Icarus! 🌲 @JVA_FanBoy01 Can't believe Gege outperformed Hori's Writing Speedrun ability Can't believe Gege outperformed Hori's Writing Speedrun ability😢

Kendra~🌻🍂 @Delightful_Nerd Kendra~🌻🍂 @Delightful_Nerd Can someone tell me what's going on with the jjk spoilers that have my tl in shambles over it? lol? Can someone tell me what's going on with the jjk spoilers that have my tl in shambles over it? lol? I saw the leaks now, and uhhh. And ppl thought Horikoshi was rushing MHA, I have to laugh a little cause this is insane. This has to be some kind of karma for all the bs ppl were saying about MHA that is happening to JJK and it's insane. Can you imagine if Hori did this?! twitter.com/Delightful_Ner… I saw the leaks now, and uhhh. And ppl thought Horikoshi was rushing MHA, I have to laugh a little cause this is insane. This has to be some kind of karma for all the bs ppl were saying about MHA that is happening to JJK and it's insane. Can you imagine if Hori did this?! twitter.com/Delightful_Ner… https://t.co/TF1yYtcdbw

🐥Dippsn™ @EinDippsn We all complained about hori skipping all the interpersonal stuff before his final war arc

But hori wrote 17 psychology theses in comparison to wtf Gege has cooked up this week lmao

The sheer audacity of this man

He does NOT care lmao We all complained about hori skipping all the interpersonal stuff before his final war arcBut hori wrote 17 psychology theses in comparison to wtf Gege has cooked up this week lmao The sheer audacity of this manHe does NOT care lmao

no. @DILFDOH my hero academia currently having better plot than jujutsu kaisen, demon slayer, and bleach my hero academia currently having better plot than jujutsu kaisen, demon slayer, and bleach https://t.co/J9ELdULxtx

As the story unfolds in the upcoming chapters, it remains to be seen whether Gege Akutami and Kohei Horikoshi will be able to redeem themselves and provide fans with the ending that they deserve.

A quick look at Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222 spoilers

Sukuna as seen in the anime (Image via Mappa)

Spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222, titled Omen, reveal that the chapter will begin with Sukuna consuming the fingers while Uraume apologizes for not being able to secure the final one. Sukuna will suspect that Gojo may have hidden it to protect Yuji, who cannot be executed until Sukuna consumes all of the fingers. The King of Curse will then suggest that they replace the missing finger with the mummy recovered by Kenjaku and Tengen.

The chapter will then focus on different characters, such as Gojo being informed of Nanami's death and later being approached by Takuma Ino. Mei Mei will keep an eye on the betting pool for Gojo and Sukuna's battle and make a fortune selling tickets. Yuji will train with Atsuya Kusakabe and discover that Inumaki hid information regarding his missing arm in order to keep him safe.

On December 24, Kenjaku will plan to eliminate the remaining Culling Game players while Gojo fights Sukuna. Kenjaku will believe that even if Gojo loses, the other sorcerers from Jujutsu High will deal with the King of Curse. The chapter will then shift to Jujutsu High, where the students will wait for Gojo to arrive and encourage and support him.

Poll : 0 votes