A Yoru flashback to the Four Horsemen vs Pochita is all but confirmed in Chainsaw Man chapter 175, and fans can't wait

Chainsaw Man chapter 175, titled "Both Hands," was released on August 20, 2024, and focused on the battle between Pochita, Yoru, Katana Man and the Aging Devil. Although fans expected the fight to showcase Yoru's combat prowess, Pochita beat the devils without moving much.

While chapter 175 ended with Yoru losing both her arms while being looked down upon by the Hero of Hell, the last panel of the chapter indicated that a flashback exploring Yoru's first encounter with Pochita might be the focus of the next chapter.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Chainsaw Man chapter 175.

Chainsaw Man chapter 175 is the setup to a Pochita vs Horsemen flashback

Chainsaw Man chapter 175 was inarguably one of the most memorable and unique chapters released since the debut of Part 2.

While the chapter being completely dialogueless played a huge role in its overall impact, the actual depiction of the Hero of Hell and his absolute superiority over the rest of the devils became a significant factor as well.

Moreover, Chainsaw Man chapter 175 ended with Yoru coming face-to-face with the Hero of Hell after losing her remaining arm. Given the dreadfulness of the situation, many fans have claimed that it might just be a setup for the much-anticipated Four Horsemen vs. Pochita flashback.

Fan reactions to the latest chapter

Few fans took the opportunity to express how Chainsaw Man chapter 176 might just reveal the War Devil Yoru's true form before it possessed Asa Mitaka in Part 2.

While many fans have expressed their excitement for a possible flashback revealing every member of the Four Horsemen, many have also expressed how it feels unreal, as Fujimoto hasn't done flashback chapters in the Chainsaw Man manga before.

"My guess is that we're going to see Yoru's "true form," her first fight with Chainsaw Man." One fan said.

"This the heian era flashblack jjk fans on the tl been waiting for 😂😂😂," another fan said.

"I can’t believe we’re getting a yoru flashback I feel like fujimoto neverrrrr does those omg," one fan wrote.

The Death Devil has been built up as the final antagonist of Chainsaw Man Part 2, but no information related to her has been released yet.

Many fans have noticed that and expressed how Chainsaw Man chapter 176 might just reveal the Death Devil with a flashback of the fight where the War Devil was first beaten by Pochita.

Pochita as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

"Im predicting Yorus reason for hating Chainsawman, some character moments with her sisters AND POSSIBLE A death devil reveal," another fan wrote.

"Very interested to see how the next chapter turns out. Definitely looks like there might be some flashback content from Yoru's perspective, or she might be tapping into a level of power we haven't seen yet." Another fan said.

Chainsaw Man chapter 176 will be released on September 3, 2024, and will be available for reading on Shueisha's MANGA Plus platform. Chainsaw Man Chapter 175 ended with Yoru completely getting decimated by the Hero of Hell despite launching a three-way assault on him.

