Chainsaw Man chapter 190 dropped amid extreme excitement as the previous chapter ended on a cliffhanger. Fans were treated to a rather odd chapter this week, with creator Tatsuki Fujimoto not offering much clarity on a couple of points, but effectively concluding the current arc. With whatever happened, the fandom pondered over one point - Is Fumiko Mifune dead in Chainsaw Man chapter 190?

In the previous chapter, Fumiko was on the verge of death. Last seen bleeding out, she offered her heart to Hirofumi Yoshida before the Octopus Goddess emerged. As of chapter 190, Fumiko Mifune was alive and seen sharing a meal with Denji and company. This raised a number of questions regarding what actually happened.

Chainsaw Man chapter 190: Fumiko Mifune lives!

Fumiko Mifune in Chainsaw Man chapter 190 (Image via Viz Media)

Chainsaw Man chapter 190 was an odd addition to the main storyline, effectively concluding the current arc. The story would not likely proceed to the next phase, with Denji, Asa and Fami about to partner with Public Safety to deal with the Nostradamus Prophecy. However, the topic of interest in this feature was Fumiko Mifune's present status.

Trending

As seen in the chapter, she somehow managed to survive and ordered an orange juice for herself. How this happened required clarification. Previously, she was prepared to and did offer herself as a sacrifice to the Aging Devil. This reflected her characteristics as she wanted to be useful for the side she was on. Such a feeling likely stemmed from the trauma of losing her parents and being unable to save them.

It manifested within her as a desire to feel useful no matter the cost. In chapter 189, Fumiko revealing that she would side with the likelier winner implied that she wanted to pass knowing that her actions meant something. That's what possibly drove her actions in Part II, as she tried to help out wherever and whenever, albeit in an unsuccessful manner.

Fumiko Mifune (Image via Viz Media)

Repeated failure pushed her to pledge her loyalty to Public Safety and throw away her morality. Thus, she wanted to be useful to them, no matter how twisted their intentions were. Hence, she was motivated to help Aging. But seeing Denji and company tip the balance, she ultimately chose her need to feel that her actions held weight over loyalty. So, she offered her heart to Yoshida.

But after this, how she survived and emerged later looking fine was a mystery. It definitely had something to do with the second Fumiko. The double could have been her hallucinating or that she regenerated through some sort of contract. It could also be that she ultimately became a Devil or a puppet to an unrevealed Devil in her dying moments.

That's one aspect expected to be explored in future chapters. But for the time being, Fumiko Mifune was shown alive and well in Chainsaw Man chapter 190. Also, Fumiko would be in the spotlight, thanks to the panel which hinted at her killing a Public Safety member. As speculated previously and now confirmed, Fumiko had ulterior motives, which remained mysterious.

In conclusion

Fumiko Mifune (Image via Viz Media)

Chainsaw Man chapter 190 left fans with more questions than answers, especially regarding Fumiko Mifune's unexpected survival and her hidden motives. While her actions and apparent death in chapter 189 seemed to mark a poignant conclusion, her reappearance layered her already complex character and the overarching narrative.

Whether through a Devil contract, a supernatural intervention, or some hidden agenda, Fumiko's survival teased deeper complexities yet to be unveiled. As the story steps into its next arc, her role and the unresolved mysteries that shroud her will likely play a crucial part in unraveling the narrative.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback