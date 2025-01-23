Aging Devil Arc's conclusion may tease how Chainsaw Man Part 2 will end

Chainsaw Man's conclusion of the Aging Devil Arc has unsurprisingly sparked intriguing predictions about how Tatsuki Fujimoto might draw the curtains on Part 2. Given its complex characters and unpredictable plot development, the series hasn't failed to captivate fans while affording room for speculation.

A recent theory suggests that only two arcs might remain in Part 2. These two will likely dictate that Denji discovers the truth about Fami's involvement in the chaos. The Death Devil may finally be introduced as a character. Moreover, fans might be treated to another fearsome antagonist who has been absent so far.

Denji and Asa/Yoru also have unfinished business, which the theory speculates will be addressed in these next two arcs. Although this is quite speculative, such predictions offer a tantalizing glimpse into Chainsaw Man's potential direction.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Chainsaw Man: The Aging Devil saga's conclusion may have hinted at Part 2's ending

A recent theory has been doing rounds in the fandom and has caught quite a bit of attention. As per the hypothesis, Chainsaw Man Part 2 will feature two more arcs before concluding. In the first one, the Fire Devil might play the role of antagonist, given the number of contracts it might have formed by now. Also, Denji will likely learn of Fami's true role as she begins moving more directly.

In relation to the Fire Devil, Fakesaw Man might make another appearance, and his character might be addressed. Fumiko Mifune will also likely play an important role alongside Barem Bridge's return. As for the second arc, the theory speculates that Fami will emerge as an antagonistic figure, pushing for her plan to prevent her sister (Death Devil) from coming.

Amidst this, Asa might succeed in convincing Yoru to side with Denji, and she might finally confess her feelings to him. With all the action and adrenaline so far, a heartfelt moment like this would be highly welcome. To conclude, the theory speculates that the Death Devil will arrive, and when it comes, Part 2 will officially end on a cliffhanger, leaving the doors open for Part 3.

Could Part 2's ending really be close and hinted at?

The theory mentioned above is quite intriguing, as it offers a different path Chainsaw Man could take. The conclusion of the Aging Devil saga was a relief, as this seemed like a near-unbeatable opponent.

Since Part 1 had eight arcs, Part 2 could have two or three more if the same format is followed. That is totally up to Fujimoto's discretion. What the next bits could cover will be an interesting discussion.

One hundred ninety chapters in, and there are still unanswered questions about Fumiko, Yoshida, the Fire Devil, Fami, and Death's arrival. True to the theory, the creator could take this opportunity to address them one by one before the big battle commences and turns out as grave as made out to be.

Again, the dynamic between Denji and Asa has to reach somewhere. The tension between them, adding in Yoru as well, is palpable, and it can be said with certainty that Fujimoto has something planned. Given Denji's life so far, maybe this is his shot at happiness. But again, as seen in the past, Denji doesn't receive happiness without some trade-off.

Overall, this theory is plausible, and if it holds true, it may have just predicted the direction of the Chainsaw Man story. It is impossible to gauge how many arcs or parts are left, but its content and this theory do a great job of hypothesizing.

Final thoughts

To reiterate, Chainsaw Man's conclusion to the Aging Devil saga has opened the door to speculation about the future of Part 2. While theories abound, one fact stands true: Fujimoto's unpredictable and deep storytelling continues to captivate readers.

The theory that the two remaining arcs will focus on the Fire Devil, Fami’s schemes, and the nail-biting anticipation of the Death Devil's arrival provides an interesting roadmap for how Part 2 may end.

There yet remain loose ends surrounding characters like Fumiko, Yoshida, and Barem. Moreover, the ever-evolving dynamic between Denji, Asa, and now Yoru leaves sufficient room for Fujimoto to surprise fans. Most likely at a cost, the possibility of Denji finally achieving happiness adds a layer of emotional weight.

The story's trajectory remains unknown, and the Aging Devil saga may have laid the foundation for a thrilling, suspenseful, and intense Part 2 finale.

