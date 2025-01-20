Yoru, not Asa, may be who's crushing on Denji in Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man's carefully managed and intricate relationships continue to captivate readers, with the dynamic between Denji and Asa Mitaka becoming a major point of interest. Recent speculation seems to flip the narrative and put forth the possibility that instead of Asa, Yoru might be the one who is crushing on Denji. It likely stems from subtle moments in Yoru's actions and reactions that hint at the same.

Asa’s awkwardness and moral conflicts make up much of her interactions with Denji. Elsewhere, Yoru’s drive often blurs the line between duty and emotion. Considering Tatsuki Fujimoto’s knack for nuanced character development and subverting expectations, this theory suggests that Yoru’s feelings might not just dictate her actions but also largely affect the story’s direction.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Chainsaw Man: Not Asa, but Yoru, might harbour feelings for Denji

Expand Tweet

Trending

Diving straight in, the theory states exactly what is mentioned. Rather than Asa, it might be Yoru, the War Devil, who has begun to harbour feelings for the protagonist. Initially, she wanted to defeat Chainsaw Man and make a weapon out of Denji. However, given all they have been through, Yoru's feelings might have unintentionally veered elsewhere.

Again, it might be that Asa's feelings influenced Yoru since she has explicitly stated that the pair share feelings and emotions. But even so, that was likely in the beginning and Yoru has possibly developed attraction to the orange-haired boy. In chapter 104, Yoru expresses disdain for being saved by Denji, but about 70 or so chapters later, she kisses him.

Chainsaw Man chapter 167 was one instance when Asa/Yoru kissed Denji. Then it happened once more in chapter 182, where Yoru admitted that Denji looked cute when he cried. The theory uses these instances and Yoru's overall changed behavior towards Denji to build on the speculation that Yoru might be the one who's truly crushing on him.

Does Yoru actually like Denji?

Yoru (Image via Viz Media)

This theory offers a fresh take on the relationship dynamics in Chainsaw Man. While it might not be a central theme, it does seem to have its place in the narrative. Yoru crushing on Denji actually be plausible considering how the series' lore chose to shape Asa and Yoru. In essence, their sharing a body means they share quite literally everything internal, including feelings.

So, it is very possible that Yoru's feelings for Denji were initially awakened by Asa. But with time, they grew stronger, given the events that transpired. Again, as seen in the manga, it was technically Yoru, not Asa, who kissed Denji each time. One of the things that differentiates Asa and Yoru is that the former elects not to act on her feelings. But the same is not true for Yoru

She confirms that Asa’s feelings flow into her and this is what she goes forth to act on while diverting her own. This is not to say that she completely ignores her feelings, as seen when she desired to kill Denji and the Chainsaw Man several times before. But in this instance, assuming that Asa's feelings were the root, Yoru branched out and developed a crush on the protagonist.

If true, it could redefine the dynamics of Denji’s relationships and add another layer of complexity to the ongoing narrative. It might even justify another recent theory that positions Denji and Pochita as saviors. Yoru crushing on Denji could be the pathway to the coexistence of Humanity and Devils, showing the world that even Devils are capable of such emotion.

Final Thoughts

Denji (Image via MAPPA)

The dynamic between Denji, Asa Mitaka, and Yoru in Chainsaw Man offers a great opportunity for speculative exploration. The theory that Yoru is the one who harbors feelings for Denji ushers in a compelling perspective on how Chainsaw Man challenges traditional character relationships.

Initially positioned as antagonistic, Yoru evolving through her interactions with Denji, teases a transformation that blurs her initial aim - defeat Chainsaw Man. This brings in unexpected emotional depth. A gradual shift in Yoru's behavior is also evident, i.e., her disdain for being saved by Denji to moments of vulnerability and affection. Asa and Yoru's shared body dynamic is uniquely complex.

It does push the belief that Asa's feelings may have influenced Yoru’s, which later grew into her own. The narrative takes on a fresh look thanks to this theory, showcasing that Yoru's character is capable of genuine emotion. If Yoru's feelings for Denji deepen, it could hint at a potential coexistence and mutual understanding between Humans and Devils.

This would dispel the belief that Devils' default nature is destruction and portray them as beings capable of other emotions.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback