Yoshida's death teased via a Part 1 callback in Chainsaw Man chapter 191

With the official release of Chainsaw Man chapter 191 on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, fans saw Denji and his former allies clear the air about their allegiances and goals. War Devil Yoru made it clear that she does intend to turn Denji into a weapon after playing with him for a bit, while Famine Devil Fami remained silent and simply observed the discussion.

Hirofumi Yoshida and Fumiko Mifune, however, make it clear that they are allied with Public Safety in Chainsaw Man chapter 191. In turn, this opposes them to Yoru as well as Denji, who takes enough offense with Yoshida that she attempts to kill him with a “bang” at the issue’s end.

While many fans are confident he’ll somehow survive, the scene’s apparent callback to a major Part 1 moment suggests Yoshida may not be as safe as fans think.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga.

Chainsaw Man chapter 191 sets up Yoshida’s death with a callback to Power’s

The beginning of Chainsaw Man Part 1’s conclusion can likely be isolated to a single issue in chapter 75. This is the issue that reveals Makima as the Control Devil, and sets her up to be the main antagonist of the series from this point onward.

This is proven true via various moments over the next several chapters. One of the most memorable of these moments is when Makima kills Power in front of Denji’s eyes, laughing about it to his face afterward.

One memorable aspect of the scene is that it occurred on Denji’s birthday, which led to Power showing up at Makima’s door with a cake for Denji’s birthday. Coincidentally, Chainsaw Man chapter 191 sees Denji order a cake while eating with the group, which is what Yoru throws in Yoshida’s face before standing up and trying to attack him. Yoru’s dialogue prior to this is reminiscent of Power’s, in that it looks down on humans in general.

There are also other similarities, such as the fact that both Makima and Yoru were Four Horsemen Devils, and both said the word “bang” to attack their respective targets. There are also further implications with respect to the roles Power and Yoshida played and seem to be playing in Part 1 and Part 2, respectively.

While Power and Denji became much closer than Yoshida and Denji currently are, there is a clear bond and camaraderie between them.

Chainsaw Man chapter 191 also inverts the circumstances of these two moments, which may serve as a further parallel. When Denji was with Makima and saw her kill Power, he was at his absolute lowest emotionally in the series thus far, and one of the lowest points in his life overall.

However, based on his own words during the previous arc, it seems that Denji is at a relatively high emotional point, having accepted the deaths of Control Devil Nayuta and their pets.

However, this inversion may also speak to an opposite outcome. Further supporting this are deceptively unimportant discrepancies, such as Denji ordering a chocolate cake in chapter 190, yet being brought a strawberry shortcake by Power in Part 1. Yoru also already ruined the cake, whereas it was ruined by Makima shooting Power in her death scene.

Final thoughts

Yoshida's hypothetical death may mirror Power's given chapter 191's closing scenes (Image via MAPPA Studios)

While still speculative, there’s plenty of evidence to suggest that Yoshida may actually die at Yoru’s hand in the series’ next installment. It would also make sense for mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto to do this, as it would put Denji’s apparent epiphany under a stress test.

However, fans won’t know for sure until chapter 192’s official release on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, in Japan.

