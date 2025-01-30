Asa's coming rampage all but confirmed by Chainsaw Man chapter 191

Chainsaw Man chapter 191 proved that the plot is still as chaotic as ever. A moment's peace is not on the agenda now, and that is exactly what transpired in the manga's latest installment. The true intentions of Hirofumi Yoshida finally came to light, and it was as twisted as expected - Yoru, the War Devil, was required to turn Denji aka the Chainsaw Devil into a weapon, to stand against the Death Devil.

This led to Yoru egging Denji on by stating that humans were deceptive and always had ulterior motives behind whatever they did. Then, accusing Yoshida of murdering Nayuta, Denji slammed a cake on the man's face. This was before Yoru seized the opportunity, pointing her weaponized arm at him and seemingly firing. Given these events, a recent theory predicts an unavoidable Asa rampage.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Chainsaw Man chapter 191 sets the stage for Asa to go berserk

To begin with, Chainsaw Man chapter 191 sparked an intriguing theory that speculated an oncoming Asa Mitaka rampage. Similar to Pochita's unleashed moment in Part I, it is seemingly time for Asa to now let loose. Throughout Part II, she was manipulated and relegated to the sidelines as a spectator in times of major events. But that could end now.

This recent theory puts forth the stage for Asa to run amok and one of the three following causes will be key. Firstly, the dream of her running from something while trampling over dead chickens (likely guilt over killing Bucky) may be a tipping point. In essence, she'd be giving in to the urge to pay back the cruel Chainsaw Man for making her suffer.

Secondly, Asa might hold more of a prophetic role than previously let off. Roughly translated, Mitaka means "hawk" and given that she is Yoru's vessel, she could act as a catalyst for a war between Humanity and Devil-kind. Lastly, Asa's body is too mangled to free itself of the Yoru contract and her second chance is one of slavery, i.e., it means nothing. This could very well lead her to snap and unleash her fury.

Asa might just rampage in Chainsaw Man chapter 191

Yoru the War Devil (Image via Viz Media)

Judging by what happened in Chainsaw Man chapter 191, it does seem likely that the spotlight has shifted to Asa/Yoru. Their role was lessened when Yoshida entered the fray but it might be time for them to shine once more. The above-explored theory does seem plausible when considering that Asa too has unresolved trauma/issues.

So far, she has mostly kept it pressed deep within herself. But this could be her moment to let it all out. After all, the present narrative looks to be fittingly set for exactly this. In fact, it is similar to when Denji and Pochita rampaged in Part I when Makima killed Power. Here, no one really died on the spot but Yoru has received her powers back and with Yoshida's revelation, has free reign.

If this does happen, fans can expect to likely witness Yoshida get blown away and possibly a round 2 of Yoru vs Pochita. Otherwise, it could just be Yoru destroying Public Safety and then running amok with no one to stop her. In this case, there be might even a glimpse of Fumiko Mifune's true identity, since it is impossible that she would simply sit by while Yoru attacks her comrade.

In conclusion

Asa Mitaka (Image via Viz Media)

Chainsaw Man chapter 191 has made preparations for a seismic shift in the narrative, with Asa Mitaka poised to unleash long-repressed emotions. The theory of her impending rampage is compelling, especially when taking into account her trauma, frustration, and sense of powerlessness throughout Part II.

Akin to Denji’s explosive response in Part I, Asa might now be at a breaking point which could result in a destructive outburst that reshapes the series' power dynamics.

A renewed Yoru coupled with Yoshida laying bare his true intentions, the circumstances are well-aligned for a chaotic confrontation. What remains to be seen is the outcome - Yoshida’s downfall, a bloody battle against Public Safety, or a second clash between War and Chainsaw. Asa finally snapping means a potential role reformation, from reluctant pawn to key player in a Humanity vs Devil battle.

