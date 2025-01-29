The Death Devil may end up being Denji's true love interest in Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man continues to exceed expectations with each new chapter as it brings about surprising developments. Most recently, the true motive of Hirofumi Yoshida and Public Safety as a whole have come to light, i.e., to have Yoru turn Chainsaw Man into a weapon to give them a chance to fight off the Death Devil when it arrives.

For that, a number of terrible things have been staged to get Denji when they want him. But each time, something else happens that foils their plans. A recent theory builds on these repeated turn of events to speculate that the Death Devil might not be all that bad after all. In fact, it goes on to state that Death herself could be Denji's true love interest, and not Asa Mitaka or Yoru.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature and reflects the author's opinions.

Chainsaw Man: Denji's true love interest could ultimately be the Death Devil

Denji and Makima (Image via MAPPA)

Following the release of Chainsaw Man chapter 191, a recent theory surfaced in the fandom. It wagered that in all of the series, Denji's actual love interest isn't the ladies introduced so far. Not Makima or Reze or Asa or even Yoru, but the Death Devil herself might be the one that Denji is fated to be paired up with. The theory evidenced the series' developments as proof to back its claims.

On one side, it seems like Public Safety is prepared to go to any length, however horrible, to weaponize the Chainsaw Devil. This included upsetting Denji's life entirely and even killing Nayuta (speculated). For that, Yoshida was deployed to do their dirty work with Fumiko Mifune thrown into the mix for an added sense of chaos.

Elsewhere, Asa's introduction to Denji looked to be the light at the end of the tunnel. Rocky at first, their relationship began to gradually develop positively with time and the experiences they shared. But again, as seen in chapter 191, Yoru had Denji "eating out of the palm of her hand" while Asa watched on from the sidelines.

Makima (Image via MAPPA)

Hence, this theory uses all this as attestation to the fact that the Death Devil might end up not being all that terrible. Her arrival being so opposed to by all the factions (Public Safety, Fami, etc.) hints that she could be different from everyone, at the end of it. It hypothesizes that she could be good for Denji and it cannot be ruled out that would gel well together.

After all, Denji has shown himself as someone who is capable of befriending nearly anyone. Furthermore, this Chainsaw Man theory puts forth that Public Safety has done nothing but harm Denji and hurt those he cared about, thereby fueling the Denji-Death Devil pairing. In essence, it maintains that the Death Devil cannot be worse than what Denji has faced so far.

Finally, the theory places this speculation as a sort of tortured allegory - only to actually comfort and bring peace to Denji would be Death herself. The one thing that everyone fears and is trying so hard to combat could be the same thing that puts an end to Denji's troubles and finally allows him the life he has always yearned for.

Final thoughts

Denji (Image via MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man's knack for subverting expectations, and pairing up Denji with the Death Devil isn't far off from the series' unpredictable nature. The above-explored speculation suggests that, rather than being the ultimate antagonist, Death might be the one party that finally offers Denji understanding and peace - things he has never truly experienced.

Exploiting the boy has been a common trend with Public Safety, Fami, and other factions. Even Asa and Yoru’s relationship with Denji looks to be tainted by manipulation. If all of these oppressive forces fear Death so much, perhaps she represents something beyond destruction - possible liberation. Given Denji’s history of forging unlikely bonds, Denji and Death could find solace in each other.

Ultimately, if Chainsaw Man continues to throw curveballs at fans, there would be nothing more fitting than Death herself bringing Denji true happiness.

