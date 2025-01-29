Chainsaw Man chapter 191 may have revealed Nayuta's true killer

Chainsaw Man chapter 191 immediately put an end to any feelings that the story had slowed down. Following the events of the previous installment, the fandom was eager to learn of the contents of the conversation at the cafe table. As it stands, Hirofumi Yoshida and Fumiko Mifune were yet with Public Safety and finally revealed their true intentions - Have Yoru turn Denji into a weapon.

As seen, they felt that doing this would give them the only chance of facing off against the Death Devil. During their conversation, several things came to light, and from what was said, Nayuta's killer may have been revealed. A recent theory surfaced as soon as Chainsaw Man chapter 191 dropped, labeling Yoshida as the one who killed Nayuta and not Barem Bridge. Here's a closer look.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Trending

Chainsaw Man chapter 191: The identity of Nayuta's killer might have been revealed

Yoshida and Denji in Chainsaw Man chapter 191 (Image via Viz Media)

A particular theory surfaced soon after Chainsaw Man chapter 191 was released. It theorized that based on Yoshida's behavior and responses, he was Nayuta's true killer and not Barem. The theory picks up the final bits of the Chainsaw Man Church Arc wherein following the attack by the civilian Devil Hunters, Denji woke up in a hospital, aided by Public Safety. The theory speculates that Public Safety's goal was always to separate Denji and Nayuta.

Thanks to Yoshida, they knew of Nostradamus Prophecy and wanted to weaponize Chainsaw Man to fight off Death. They could do this in one of two ways: Draw out Pochita and have Yoru weaponize Chainsaw Man or make Denji docile and then proceed to carry out what they wanted. Needless to mention, the second one was likely chosen, seeing as how Yoshida forbade Denji from transforming.

This was probably to make it easier for Public Safety to approach him and/or his prowess in Hybrid Form would reduce, thus enabling an easier ambush by Public Safety and then cutting him up at the Tokyo Devil Detention Centre before luring Asa/Yoru in. Again, given that the civilian Devil Hunters handed Denji and Nayuta over, they likely had Yoshida decapitate Nayuta while they cut Denji up. But their plan failed when Asa and Fami rescued Denji.

So, when they learned that the Church wanted to draw out Chainsaw Man anyway, they allowed it to happen and then had Yoru weaponize so they could finally achieve their goal. This is evident when Denji and the company look for Nayuta and Public Safety attacks them, thus compelling Pochita to emerge.

Yoshida's reactions do nothing for his defense

Hirofumi Yoshida (Image via Viz Media)

It is worth mentioning that Chainsaw Man chapter 191 was another amazing addition to the series by Tatsuki Fujimoto. This chapter was a testament to the fact that the chaos is far from over and even now, anything is possible. As for the matter at hand, Yoshida has always been a suspicious figure in the story, seemingly concealing the intention behind his actions.

But the revelation of what he wants isn't very surprising and judging by his reasoning, is plausible. Again, given this theory birthed thanks to Chainsaw Man chapter 191, Yoshida is more likely Nayuta's killer than Barem. Even in the past, Yoshida hasn't shown remorse or hesitation when carrying out his duties and this could be an example.

Moreover, when Denji confronts him, his silence further supports this accusation. After all, it is common knowledge that Yoshida has always functioned enigmatically and shrewdly from Public Safety's side. He and Public Safety likely knew what Nayuta meant to Denji and leveraged it. They manage to bring out Pochita, but the events don't allow their scheme to fruition.

Final Thoughts

Denji (Image via MAPPA)

As mentioned, Chainsaw Man chapter 191 presents yet another startling divulgence, cementing the series' unpredictable and chaotic nature. The theory that Yoshida and not Barem is Nayuta’s true killer layers the story even more, challenging previous assumptions about Public Safety’s motives. If it holds true, Yoshida isn't just an enforcer but a key player in the grand scheme to weaponize Chainsaw Man against the Death Devil.

His silence before Denji’s accusations only deepens the mystery, hinting at either guilt or a yet-unrevealed agenda. Ultimately, this development highlights how Chainsaw Man plays on deception, deeper motives, and morally ambiguous characters. Although speculative, the theory lines up with Yoshida’s purposeful actions so far. The chapter testifies that Public Safety isn't done with Denji yet and with Death soon to come, the stakes couldn't be higher.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback