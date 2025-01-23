Pochita's "give blood" moment in Chainsaw Man Part 2 may have a deeper meaning

Chainsaw Man's Pochita is a symbol of power and mystery in the series. Initially appearing as an adorable dog-like creature deeply loyal to Denji, his true identity was later revealed - The Chainsaw Devil. Pochita, the Devil feared by other Devils, has been a source of intrigue for fans. Adding to this air of mystery was a certain moment in chapter 177.

To be specific, Pochita had a "give blood" moment when he suffered major damage from a reinvigorated Yoru. At the time, it didn't seem like much, mostly a straightforward call for blood to heal himself. But a recent theory begs to differ, speculating that there was likely a deeper meaning behind what Pochita did and meant. Here's a closer look.

Chainsaw Man: Pochita may have meant something deeper by "give blood"

Pochita (Image via Viz Media)

In Chainsaw Man chapter 177, Yoru, equipped with her Gun and Tank Gauntlets, dealt considerable damage to Pochita. Due to this, he had to flee and interrupted a blood drive volunteer, sending her running while he began calling out for blood or his "give blood" moment. At the time, it seemed like he wanted blood to heal himself, but a recent theory says otherwise.

As this theory speculates, Pochita's "give blood" moment held a different meaning. It theorizes that similar to the Four Horsemen, Pochita remembered people by scent, not face. Previously, when Aki turned into the Gun Fiend, Pochita likely associated the Gun Devil with Aki, an important figure in Denji's life. So here, when Yoru used the Gun Gauntlet, he detected Gun Devil, i.e., Aki's scent.

Thus, he stopped attacking and fled. The sign of him doing this was calling out for blood and the person associated with blood was Power, the Blood Fiend. These two were integral to Denji's life, especially towards their respective ends. So in essence, Pochita didn't want to attack "Aki" and called out for Power to come to help Denji cope with Nayuta being killed.

Could "give blood" really have a deeper meaning?

Pochita (Image via MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man has always done a great job adding hidden details to its storyline. If the above-explored theory holds true, this could be one of them and quite a brilliant one. Unable to speak properly, Pochita doing something like this as an indication to Aki and Power would be well done yet very tragic. As insightful as it may be, this theory does have a few holes.

For instance, Makima likely is the only one who uses scent to distinguish people. It is unknown whether the Horsemen can do it the way she does. Similarly, it is questionable if Pochita can do the same. Makima only remembered Pochita due to his smell, not Denji's face or smell. Also, it could have been Pochita crying out for blood given how much damage he just suffered.

But to be clear, this incident involving Pochita hasn't been debunked yet and is open to speculation. Readers still are not aware if what Pochita did had a deeper meaning or has been correctly read into. However, the narrative weight that this theory adds, if true, is quite a bit. It could be very well be a plausible explanation for what happened, till something is actually revealed.

Final Thoughts

Power, Denji, and Aki (Image via MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man's expertise is weaving intricate layers of symbolism and emotional depth into its narrative. This makes nearly every moment open to interpretation. Pochita's "give blood" moment in Chapter 177 is no exception, igniting theories that enhance his character and the story. The theory linking Pochita's actions to his recollections of Aki and Power brings a tragic yet poignant perspective.

Now whether Pochita's behavior was instinctual or intentional, the incident is a testament to the series' power to emotionally resonate with fans. As Chainsaw Man builds on the themes of loss, loyalty, and survival, moments like these serve as a reminder of the story's depth and complexity. Until further revelations, the meaning behind Pochita’s cryptic call for blood stands as a compelling mystery.

