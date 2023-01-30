Who all dies in Chainsaw Man? Chronological list of every dead character

Readers of Fujimoto Tatsuki’s Chainsaw Man manga are well aware that no one is safe from the clutches of death, whether they are humans, Devils, or something in between. The plot revolves around Denji, who was forced to become a Devil Hunter after he fused with a Devil named Pochita and became Chainsaw Man.

A character like Gun Devil has taken over a million lives, while other characters have died numerous times. From Power to Makima, each death has made fans feel differently.

We have curated a list covering the names of all the characters who die in Chainsaw Man, along with the arc where it happens. At the time of writing, 118 chapters of Chainsaw Man had been published.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

A list of Chainsaw Man character deaths up to the current arc

Denji (Image via MAPPA)

Fans have highly commended Fujimoto Tatsuki for how he handles death.

As stated already, nobody is above death in Chainsaw Man. Despite the supernatural forces at work, death emerges in the manga as an unexpected and raw force that compels the characters to respond very realistically. Some manga arcs feature more deaths than others, but it is apparent that none of them are cheap shock tactics.

Introduction arc (Chapters 1-4)

Power (Image via MAPPA)

Tomato Devil

Unnamed Devil

Denji's Father

Denji's Mom

Debt Collector

Debt Collector's Yakuza Gang

Zombie Devil

Muscle Devil

Unnamed Fiend

Bat Devil arc (Chapters 5-13)

Bad Devil (Image via MAPPA)

Sea Cucumber Devil

Bat Devil

Leech Devil

Aki's Parents

Taiyo

57,912 Japanese

548,012 Americans

316,932 Chinese

155,302 people in the Soviet Union Population

8,481 Canadians

780 Hawaiians

6088 Mexicans

29,950 Indians

Unnamed Devil

Eternity Devil arc (Chapters 14-22)

Denji vs Eternity Devil (Image via MAPPA)

Eternity Devil

A Devil Hunter

Makima

Katana Man arc (Chapters 23-39)

Denji vs Katana Man (Image via MAPPA)

Himeno

Katana Man Ally

Arai

Fushi

2 Hunters

Team C of Gun Agents

A Gun Agent

An E Team Member

Mishima Shuzo

Takashi Inoue

Several Gun Agents

30 Convicts

Zombies

Akane Sawatari

Bomb Girl arc (Chapters 40-52)

darling angel 🎀 @twinktowns Ok I LOVE Reze but Angel was so sick for this… baby got aim!!!! Ok I LOVE Reze but Angel was so sick for this… baby got aim!!!! https://t.co/kL99idxIv9

Pig Devil

A Devil Hunter

Scarred Man

Three Devil Hunters

Kato

Tanabe

Masaki

Ando

Nomo

Vice Captain of 2nd Division

Several other 2nd Division Members

Several humans

Typhoon Devil

Reze

International Assassins arc (Chapters 53-70)

sap 🦧 @epicshankswag context: this is santa claus from chainsaw man context: this is santa claus from chainsaw man https://t.co/4XMt34HIsJ

Aldo's parents and grandma

Kurose

Tendo

Subaru

Grape Devil

Sato

Joey

Kurose's Brother

Several Citizens

Several Dolls

Nakamura

Several Hunters

Elderly Fake Santa Claus

Three children

Stone Devil

Kusakabe

Beam

Violence Fiend

Tamaoki

Prinz

Tolka

Long

Pingsti

Santa Claus

Cosmos

Tsugihagi

Quanxi

Gun Devil arc (Chapters 71-79)

Gun Devil (Image via Sheisha/Tatsuki Fujimoto)

Angel Devil's past friends

Several people in Nikaho city

Angel Devil

Aki

Several Civilians

Aki as Gun Fiend

Control Devil arc (Chapters 80-97)

Makima (Image via MAPPA)

Members of Anti Makima Squad

Several Devils

Nazi Devil

World War 2 Devil

SOA Devil

AIDS Devil

Nuclear Weapons Devil

Mt Hio Eruption Devil

A Burger Restaurant customer

Mascot of Burger Restaurant

Burger Restaurant owner

A Burger Restaurant employee

An unnamed Devil Hunter

Weapon Devils and Four Horsemen

Two Unnamed Devil Hunters

Power

Random civilian

Makima

An unnamed Devil

Justice Devil arc (98-111)

Justice Devil (Image via Sheisha/Tatsuki Fujimoto)

Bucky

Mr. Tanaka

Class President of Fourth East High School

Several civilians

Cockroach Devil

Yuko’s neighbor

Students

Members of the Devil Hunter Club

Devil Hunters

Yuko

Current arc (Chapters 112-)

Eternity Devil (Image via MAPPA)

Eternity Devil

In Chainsaw Man, the death toll appears to be unstoppable. Even as fans wait for chapter 119, there is a sense of imminent disaster for either Denji or Asa.

As previously seen, Asa had caved to Yoru's demands to kill Chainsaw Man in order to reclaim her body. They had decided to use Denji as a weapon, unaware of his true identity. For this reason, Asa had herself invited to his home. However, there are rules in Denji's house, and breaking them can result in death.

It remains to be seen how the story progresses from here. Chainsaw Man chapter 119 will be available on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 12 am JST.

