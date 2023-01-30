Who all dies in Chainsaw Man? Chronological list of every dead character

Readers of Fujimoto Tatsuki’s Chainsaw Man manga are well aware that no one is safe from the clutches of death, whether they are humans, Devils, or something in between. The plot revolves around Denji, who was forced to become a Devil Hunter after he fused with a Devil named Pochita and became Chainsaw Man.
A character like Gun Devil has taken over a million lives, while other characters have died numerous times. From Power to Makima, each death has made fans feel differently.
We have curated a list covering the names of all the characters who die in Chainsaw Man, along with the arc where it happens. At the time of writing, 118 chapters of Chainsaw Man had been published.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.
A list of Chainsaw Man character deaths up to the current arc
Fans have highly commended Fujimoto Tatsuki for how he handles death.
As stated already, nobody is above death in Chainsaw Man. Despite the supernatural forces at work, death emerges in the manga as an unexpected and raw force that compels the characters to respond very realistically. Some manga arcs feature more deaths than others, but it is apparent that none of them are cheap shock tactics.
Introduction arc (Chapters 1-4)
- Tomato Devil
- Unnamed Devil
- Denji's Father
- Denji's Mom
- Debt Collector
- Debt Collector's Yakuza Gang
- Zombie Devil
- Muscle Devil
- Unnamed Fiend
Bat Devil arc (Chapters 5-13)
- Sea Cucumber Devil
- Bat Devil
- Leech Devil
- Aki's Parents
- Taiyo
- 57,912 Japanese
- 548,012 Americans
- 316,932 Chinese
- 155,302 people in the Soviet Union Population
- 8,481 Canadians
- 780 Hawaiians
- 6088 Mexicans
- 29,950 Indians
- Unnamed Devil
Eternity Devil arc (Chapters 14-22)
- Eternity Devil
- A Devil Hunter
- Makima
Katana Man arc (Chapters 23-39)
- Himeno
- Katana Man Ally
- Arai
- Fushi
- 2 Hunters
- Team C of Gun Agents
- A Gun Agent
- An E Team Member
- Mishima Shuzo
- Takashi Inoue
- Several Gun Agents
- 30 Convicts
- Zombies
- Akane Sawatari
Bomb Girl arc (Chapters 40-52)
- Pig Devil
- A Devil Hunter
- Scarred Man
- Three Devil Hunters
- Kato
- Tanabe
- Masaki
- Ando
- Nomo
- Vice Captain of 2nd Division
- Several other 2nd Division Members
- Several humans
- Typhoon Devil
- Reze
International Assassins arc (Chapters 53-70)
- Aldo's parents and grandma
- Kurose
- Tendo
- Subaru
- Grape Devil
- Sato
- Joey
- Kurose's Brother
- Several Citizens
- Several Dolls
- Nakamura
- Several Hunters
- Elderly Fake Santa Claus
- Three children
- Stone Devil
- Kusakabe
- Beam
- Violence Fiend
- Tamaoki
- Prinz
- Tolka
- Long
- Pingsti
- Santa Claus
- Cosmos
- Tsugihagi
- Quanxi
Gun Devil arc (Chapters 71-79)
- Angel Devil's past friends
- Several people in Nikaho city
- Angel Devil
- Aki
- Several Civilians
- Aki as Gun Fiend
Control Devil arc (Chapters 80-97)
- Members of Anti Makima Squad
- Several Devils
- Nazi Devil
- World War 2 Devil
- SOA Devil
- AIDS Devil
- Nuclear Weapons Devil
- Mt Hio Eruption Devil
- A Burger Restaurant customer
- Mascot of Burger Restaurant
- Burger Restaurant owner
- A Burger Restaurant employee
- An unnamed Devil Hunter
- Weapon Devils and Four Horsemen
- Two Unnamed Devil Hunters
- Power
- Random civilian
- Makima
- An unnamed Devil
Justice Devil arc (98-111)
- Bucky
- Mr. Tanaka
- Class President of Fourth East High School
- Several civilians
- Cockroach Devil
- Yuko’s neighbor
- Students
- Members of the Devil Hunter Club
- Devil Hunters
- Yuko
Current arc (Chapters 112-)
- Eternity Devil
In Chainsaw Man, the death toll appears to be unstoppable. Even as fans wait for chapter 119, there is a sense of imminent disaster for either Denji or Asa.
As previously seen, Asa had caved to Yoru's demands to kill Chainsaw Man in order to reclaim her body. They had decided to use Denji as a weapon, unaware of his true identity. For this reason, Asa had herself invited to his home. However, there are rules in Denji's house, and breaking them can result in death.
It remains to be seen how the story progresses from here. Chainsaw Man chapter 119 will be available on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 12 am JST.