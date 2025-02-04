Chainsaw Man chapter 192: Yoru shows Denji how to live like a Devil

Chainsaw Man chapter 192 was expected to continue focusing on Denji and co’s cafe meeting, and specifically elaborate on whether or not War Devil Yoru killed Hirofumi Yoshida. Officially released on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, the installment did indeed elaborate on Yoshida’s status, but not in the way fans expected it to.

Chainsaw Man chapter 192 also threw fans a curveball in that it did not continue Denji and co’s cafe discussion about the Death Devil’s coming arrival and more. Instead, Yoru takes Denji for her own, promising to show him how to live like a Devil in the wake of recent traumatic events for him.

Chainsaw Man chapter 192 sees Yoru try to take Denji under her wing

Chainsaw Man chapter 192 begins with War Devil Yoru blowing a hole in a nearby wall rather than attempting to kill Hirofumi Yoshida, as fans previously thought she’d do. Yoshida and Fumiko Mifune are shocked at this likewise, as is Denji. Yoru then tells Denji to come with her so she can teach him how Devils play. She then grabs him by his ripcord and pulls him through the wall, landing outside nearby some armed civilians just as he fully transforms.

This leads the citizens to think he’s a Chainsaw Man zombie and move to attack him. However, Yoru uses her “bang” powers (albeit saying a different activation phrase here) to kill one of them, which Denji immediately protests. Yoru counters that he was just eating people as more citizens spot them. As Yoru moves to attack them, Denji suggests they go somewhere to eat, saying he knows a great place.

Chainsaw Man chapter 192 sees Denji scoop Yoru up in his arms, running with her as they’re chased by a crowd. Yoru fires off several bang shots here (now using “bang” as the activation phrase once again) as Denji continues screaming and running. As they arrive at the restaurant Denji was thinking of, they find it destroyed and seemingly abandoned. As Denji laments how good the potstickers were here, Yoru says she found some frozen ones in the freezer.

Yoshida survives Chainsaw Man chapter 192's events, but not how fans expected

She offers to make some for them, as the manager approaches her while saying he’ll call the police. Denji immediately tells Yoru to wait, saying that he’s the manager of this restaurant. Denji asks him to make some potstickers for them while explaining that they’re customers, but Yoru nevertheless kills him with a bang. As Denji scolds her, she reminds him that she said she’d cook for him, telling him not to interfere.

Chainsaw Man chapter 192 sees night come as the two eat their meal, watching what appears to be a nearby section of Tokyo on fire. This is further supported by the fact that Denji asks Yoru where the Fire Devil is immediately after this is shown. Yoru says she doesn’t know where the Fire Devil is, but tells Denji he can meet them when the Death Devil descends. She explains that whenever the Death Devil appears, high-ranking Devils go to greet her.

Denji asks Yoru if the Control Devil will be there, which she says is possible while adding that it won’t be the one Denji once knew if she does. This also seemingly confirms that Nayuta is indeed dead. He doesn’t respond to this, instead touching on his promise with Power to find the Blood Devil. She calls her a huge jerk while adding that he had a ton of fun when together with her, but adds that even if he does find her in her current form, they’re already strangers.

As Yoru seemingly sympathizes with Denji here based on her expression, he says that Yoru and Asa Mitaka are the only friends he has left. She asks if he still thinks it’s true even though she’ll turn him into a weapon one day, to which he says it doesn’t matter since he’s having fun right now for the first time in a while. The issue ends with Yoru switching seats to sit in Denji’s lap, while asking him if this is fun too as he struggles to find words.

In summation

While Chainsaw Man chapter 192 didn’t quite go as fans expected, it reached the same endpoint fans had anticipated all along. Denji has seemingly allied himself with Yoru in this war, even though he’s fully aware of her goals to turn him into a weapon. However, Yoru’s behavior body language in the final pages of the issue suggest that her plan to turn him into a weapon may not be as concrete as he, or even she, thinks.

