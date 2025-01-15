The Blood Fiend may already be back in Chainsaw Man, but not how fans want

The Blood Fiend's return has been the subject of intense conjecture in the chaotic and ethically dubious world of Chainsaw Man. In Part 1 of the manga, Power, Denji's dear friend and demon companion, passed away. Many fans are still hoping that she may one day return. However, according to a theory put forth by recent events in Chainsaw Man Part 2, the Blood Fiend may already be returning, albeit not the way fans hope or anticipate.

The introduction of Fumiko Mifune, a devil hunter assigned as Denji's bodyguard, has sparked significant speculation about her true nature. Fumiko may actually be the Blood Fiend's rebirth, albeit in a very different form from Power, given her demeanor, motivations, and odd behavior. This article will examine this theory's supporting data, ramifications, and potential implications for the Chainsaw Man story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers and reflects the opinion of the author.

Is Fumiko the new blood fiend in Chainsaw Man?

Fumiko Mifune as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Fumiko’s introduction in series’ second part sparked curiosity due to her ambiguous motives, similar to Power's unpredictable behavior as the Blood Fiend. Both characters are driven by self-interest and opportunism. Fumiko's declaration to side with the likely winner mirrors Power's pragmatic nature. This thematic parallel suggests a connection between the two.

Fumiko’s interactions with Denji contrast with Power’s chaotic friendship, hinting at a deeper connection to his past. Chainsaw Man’s cyclical narrative suggests devils and fiends return in new forms. If Fumiko is the Blood Fiend's reincarnation, her reserved personality contrasts with Power's chaotic charm. This shift symbolizes her transformed identity in this new life.

The role of the blood devil’s reincarnation

Fumiko Mifune as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

In the Chainsaw Man universe, devils reincarnate in Hell or Earth upon death. Power’s death in Part 1 came with a promise to return to Denji someday, but the form she would take was left uncertain. If Fumiko is the Blood Fiend’s new host, it would explain her distinctive personality traits and possible ulterior motives.

Fumiko may subtly exhibit the Blood Devil's abilities, blending into society while hiding remnants of her former power. Chainsaw Man often unveils slow-burn twists, suggesting her true nature might be concealed for a future revelation.

If Fumiko is the Blood Fiend, it would challenge Denji’s struggle with loss, memory, and identity. Denji would have to confront whether he can accept her reincarnation as the same friend he once knew.

The foreshadowing of sides and alliances

Expand Tweet

Recent chapters provide key hints about Fumiko's character. Her statement about siding with the "winning side" reflects a survival-driven mindset, echoing the Blood Devil's essence of manipulation and strategy. The second panel reinforces her focus on practicality over sentimentality. This makes Fumiko a dangerous yet intriguing character.

Fans have noted the stark contrast between Fumiko’s demeanor and Power’s chaotic, childlike personality. While this might initially seem like a deviation, it could serve as a deliberate subversion of expectations.

The Blood Devil, now in Fumiko’s body, might have adapted to her new environment, shedding her old personality traits while retaining her core instincts. This evolution would mark a new chapter for the Blood Fiend and offer a fresh dynamic in Denji’s life.

What this means for Chainsaw Man

Expand Tweet

If Fumiko is the Blood Fiend, her role would add significant narrative depth to Part 2 of this series. Her duality as both a reincarnated friend and a potential threat creates emotional conflict for Denji.

He must decide if he can accept her as a new version of Power or if their differences will separate them. Additionally, her role as a wild card in the devil-human conflict could bring unexpected twists, staying true to the series’ unpredictable nature.

Ultimately, while the theory remains speculative, the clues surrounding Fumiko’s character and her thematic parallels to Power are hard to ignore. If the Blood Fiend truly is back, fans can expect an emotional and complex exploration of loyalty, identity, and the nature of reincarnation in the manga’s ever-twisting narrative.

