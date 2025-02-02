Chainsaw Man chapter 191 teases that Nayuta is alive, but with Public Safety

Chainsaw Man chapter 191 revives the speculation around Nayuta once more. Following the reveal of her decapitated head on a plate in the sushi restaurant, the plot remained tight-lipped on her whereabouts. Needless to mention, Nayuta's popularity as a character threw the fandom into shock. While many begrudgingly accepted this development, some held onto the belief she was alive.

Such belief might finally be rewarded in the form of Chainsaw Man chapter 191's events. During the chapter, after Hirofumi Yoshida reveals his true intentions, Denji accuses him of murdering Nayuta. Intriguingly, he does not respond but sits before the boy with a blank expression. This is exactly what reignited the Nayuta buzz and the belief now is that she isn't dead.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Chainsaw Man chapter 191: Nayuta could be alive, but in the best way

Nayuta (Image via Viz Media)

To dive straight in, as mentioned, Chainsaw Man chapter 191 witnessed Denji blame Yoshida outright for Nayuta's death. Rightfully so, his accusation was fueled by his learning of Yoshida's true motives. But the interesting bit lies in Yoshida's response, which was quite literally nothing. While one might see it as his cold-hearted loyalty to Public Safety, it also could be a hint at Nayuta's survival.

There is an argument to be made here that Nayuta is still alive and that staging her death was a ploy. To begin with, Public Safety's goal, as per Yoshida, was to turn Denji into a weapon using Yoru's power. This would have been done had Nayuta not interfered. Therefore, they endeavored to have her removed and then proceed. But even this failed, considering the whole Aging Devil fiesta.

With all this in mind, it is very likely that Public Safety is keeping Nayuta hidden after faking her death. They used it against Denji because they were aware of how much she meant to him and having him snap might make it easier to turn him into a weapon. After all, a character like Nayuta being taken down so easily and having her role end this way seems too unlike Fujimoto.

Denji blames Yoshida for Nayuta's death (Image via Viz Media)

Therefore, Public Safety might be keeping Nayuta in an undisclosed location and compelling her to cooperate. Having the Control Devil ensures that they hold all the cards - if the plan succeeds with Yoru weaponizing Denji/Pochita and defeating Death, what then? Yoru has shown herself to her uncontrollable and impulsive. This is likely when they use Nayuta to bring Yoru, and Pochita, under control.

Again, her status as the new Control Devil all the more makes her a key player. Fans will remember that Kishibe got to her before Public Safety did. But now they finally managed to capture her. In essence, they needed to know where the Control Devil was at all times, as her being born elsewhere would spell disaster. For instance, the Control Devil in America would be terrible for Japan.

So, just like they did for Makima, they needed to get to her while she was still young. As a child, she could be influenced and molded as they pleased, most possibly into a Makima 2.0. If this didn't happen, Public Safety potentially would be face-to-face with two or three world-ending catastrophes - the Death Devil, Yoru armed with Pochita, and the new Control Devil.

Final thoughts

Makima (Image via MAPPA)

To conclude, Chainsaw Man chapter 191 reignites the debate surrounding Nayuta’s fate, with strong hints that she might still be alive. Yoshida’s reaction to Denji’s accusation, paired with Public Safety’s vested interest in controlling both Denji and Yoru, suggests that Nayuta’s "death" might have been a well-planned and executed ruse.

If Public Safety did fake her death, it would fit perfectly with their long-standing strategy of manipulating powerful Devils for their own agenda. As the new Control Devil, Nayuta's survival is significant to the narrative - she would be vital in counterbalancing Yoru’s unpredictable nature and a key piece in Public Safety’s endgame.

Fujimoto’s penchant for misdirection blurs the truth about Nayuta’s current status. However, undertones of her continued presence in the story add further depth to Chainsaw Man’s intricate power struggles as Nayuta’s influence is far from over.

