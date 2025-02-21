Asa's most forgotten trait may ruin Yoru's plans in Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man fans have been theorizing how the series could end, especially considering Yoru's ambitions to turn Denji into a weapon and the former's growing feelings for the latter. In that regard, there is a theory that connects the resolution with Asa Mitaka and what happened at the beginning with the chicken Bucky, involving the tripping and the latter's death.

This theory emphasizes the comedic angle of Chainsaw Man, establishing that Yoru is going to turn Denji into a weapon and either she or Asa is going to trip, just like the Bucky situation, and destroy it in the process. That could lead to another resolution at the end of the series or even the end of the world, with author Tatsuki Fujimoto aiming for an ending similar to Fire Punch.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

Explaining how the Chainsaw Man ending could mirror Asa's early scene with Bucky

Asa Mitaka as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

It was shown during the first chapters of the second part of the manga that Asa Mitaka tripped when holding the class' Devil Chicken, Bucky, leading to the latter's death. This theory highlights that either she or Yoru are going to hold Denji, now turned into a weapon, and trip, causing a resolution to the conflict with the Death Devil.

As most fans of the series have realized, author Tatsuki Fujimoto has aimed for a more comedic and ironic writing style with this second part of his hit manga, so this turn of events could be quite logical. It is also bound to be extremely divisive, although it takes a piece of characterization from Asa Mitaka and makes it somewhat consistent.

Most people who have read Fujimoto's other popular series, Fire Punch, know that he is capable of delivering a chaotic ending where the planet is destroyed, which could happen in this story as well. This would be a rather ironic ending for the story, although it would also have a circular conclusion when considering the beginning.

The issues of Asa and Yoru's dynamic

Yoru and Asa as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

There is no denying that the dynamic between Asa Mitaka and the War Devil, Yoru, was one of the biggest selling points of the early days of the second Chainsaw Man part, but recent arcs have damaged that perception. That is because the series has given Yoru a lot more time in the spotlight, to the point that Asa has a reduced role.

This is exemplified during the recent storylines since the infamous scene between Yoru and Denji in the alley took place, with the War Devil now being in full control of Asa's body. Several moments with Denji have been shared with Yoru and Asa doesn't have much to do in the story at the moment, which is something that many fans of the character have criticized.

Final thoughts

The idea of Yoru or Asa tripping when holding Denji as a weapon could be a chaotic end for Chainsaw Man, but that is definitely within Tatsuki Fujimoto's writing style. Moreover, it would probably lead to the end of the world, which he has done before.

