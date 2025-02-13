Chainsaw Man fans are wrong about Denji's true desires, and chapter 193 shows how

Chainsaw Man chapter 193's release witnessed protagonist Denji seemingly still stuck in a cycle of despair. Yoru's proposition to him was all too familiar, considering Makima presented quite an identical offer back in Part I. In both cases, Makima and now Yoru, attempted to leverage Denji's deep want for affection and approval and use it to fulfill their own agendas.

Moreover, on initial looks, it might seem like Denji himself can't really help himself either. In Part I, he succumbed to Makima's advances and set out to do what she asked. Here, the same thing was teased judging by his reaction to Yoru. However, upon closer inspection, there is a chance that Denji's true desires have been misread. It is probably more innocent than it comes off as.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Chainsaw Man: Denji's true yearning might've been misunderstood

Yoru and Denji (Image via Viz Media)

In the latest Chainsaw Man chapter, Yoru's Devillish is reinforced again by the way she behaves. Initially, it looked like she might have had a change of heart towards Denji, especially considering their "bonding" during the Aging Devil incident. Many were of the opinion that after quite a while, Yoru could be one who wouldn't sway Denji.

This was proved incorrect in chapter 193 - She was yet fixated on turning him into a weapon regardless. However, her offering him physical intimacy in exchange for defeating the Death Devil set off alarm bells. As it stands, this was no different than what Makima did in Chainsaw Man Part I. Again, Denji's reaction and subsequently the fandom's, the boy's true wants might've been mistaken.

His stunned expressions, to begin with, showcase who he really is. He has had a harrowing life, living most of it with a target on his back and if not a target, always involved in a twisted situation. Again, a lack of a significant figure in his life left him deeply desperate for attention and love. He might be physically maturing as an adult, but inside, he is still that lost little boy.

Denji (Image via Viz Media)

Not only has this child been neglected and starved of basic human wants, but he has been manipulated like a tool and abused as well. Makima taking advantage of her physical appeal to him to do as she pleases is a testament to these things. Leading him on with a promise of "granting his wishes" but never really meaning any of it was an extremely warped manner of pulling the strings.

Thus, previously and now, Denji has shown the tendency to cling to anything that is within arm's reach. This is just how salacious his desire is to be loved and accepted. He clung to Makima's false promises, completely disregarding the gravest of dangers he involved himself in for that. If history repeats itself, this may happen again, with Yoru.

Furthermore, the fact that Denji displays a sense of relief just upon learning that Asa and Yoru both have a soft spot for him truly showcases his dire state. His nearly instantly getting teary-eyed testifies that something like this means a whole lot to him. To him, it is all he ever wanted - to be liked enough that physical intimacy is on the table because that is what he believes will fix him.

It will act as a balm on all the pain, a remedy to his injuries, and an escape for his deeply troubled mind.

Final Thoughts

Denji (Image via MAPPA)

Denji’s journey in Chainsaw Man continues to mirror a tragic cycle of manipulation and unfulfilled yearning. The latest installment underscores his susceptibility to figures like Makima and Yoru, both play on his hopeless need for affection. While his responses may seem reminiscent of past errors, a closer look suggests a deeper innocence.

Denji's longs not merely for physical intimacy, but for real emotional connection. The boy’s past, haunted by neglect, abuse, and manipulation, heavily influenced his perception of love and self-worth. His tearful reaction upon realizing Asa and Yoru acknowledge him highlights his fragile condition. He graps onto the hope that intimacy will cure him, unaware that he is being used once more.

Such a tragic misconception of love ensures that he remains trapped in this cycle of exploitation.

