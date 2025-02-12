Chainsaw Man chapter 193 suggests Denji may never break the cycle of despair

Chainsaw Man chapter 193 was highly anticipated after the events of the previous installment. Just as it seemed Yoru might have had a change of heart toward Denji, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto pulled the rug out from under fans' feet. True to her Devilish nature, Yoru remained fixated on her goal, and what she presented to Denji in Chainsaw Man chapter 193 evoked a sense of déjà vu.

Simply put, Yoru offered Denji physical intimacy in exchange for defeating the Death Devil. Longtime fans of the series will know why this moment feels so familiar. Essentially, Yoru's actions indicate that protagonist Denji is likely never going to break the cycle of despair he once faced. This is a repeat of what happened in Part I and presents the boy with yet another ultimatum.

Chainsaw Man chapter 193's events hint at Denji being trapped in the cycle of despair

Chainsaw Man chapter 193 featured the highly anticipated next part of Denji and Yoru's conversation. Previously, Denji expressed some of his feelings to Yoru about the Blood Devil and how much fun he had with her. She then positioned herself on his lap, which sparked a lot of speculation about whether her feelings for Denji had changed.

But, like everything in life, this interaction also came full circle—Yoru made Denji an offer that felt all too familiar. In simple terms, Yoru asked Denji to defeat the Death Devil, after which she would become physically intimate with him. However, if he failed, she would turn him into a weapon and defeat the Death Devil herself. As mentioned, this is déjà vu.

In Chainsaw Man Part I, Makima made Denji a very similar offer—if he could find and defeat the Gun Devil, she would grant him any wish. Given that she was leveraging her physical appeal to manipulate Denji, his mind almost immediately shot to physical intimacy. The ending of this, however, was vastly different, although the setting remained strikingly similar.

Yoru and Makima parallels (Image via Viz Media)

Now in Part II, Yoru is doing the same. She put similar terms before the orange-haired boy. Chainsaw Man chapter 193 underpins the idea that Denji remains ensnared in an unending cycle of manipulation and despair. Yoru’s offer reflects the emotional trap Denji faced in Part I with Makima. This shows that Denji’s situation remains unchanged, which fans hoped wouldn't happen. But it appears that history repeats itself only with new players.

Chainsaw Man places Denji’s vulnerability as a central theme, as his desire for affection and acceptance makes him susceptible to exploitation. Yoru’s proposal, intentional or not, echoes Makima’s manipulative tactics that preyed on Denji’s yearnings. While Part II delves into new dynamics, Chainsaw Man chapter 193 highlights that Denji’s story will never truly change.

Furthermore, Yoru’s actions reinforce the tragic irony of Denji’s character — no amount of powerful abilities protects him from emotional coercion. The promise of love and companionship continues to be dangled before him as a transactional tool rather than an earnest connection. The continuation of such a pattern raises the question of whether Denji will ever break free from this cycle of despair.

Final thoughts

Denji (Image via MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man chapter 193 reminds fans that Denji is still trapped in a repetitive cycle of manipulation and despair. Despite gaining power and experience, his longing for love and validation continues to be exploited. Yoru’s proposition appears to serve as more than a plot device; it echoes Makima’s tactics and reinforces the idea that Denji’s struggles haven't changed, no matter the circumstances.

This recurrence raises concerns about Denji’s fate. Even with his status as a protagonist, he may be destined to remain a victim of exploitation. Chainsaw Man never tires from opposing the idea of traditional character growth by presenting a powerful yet emotionally vulnerable hero. Chainsaw Man chapter 193 leaves readers wondering whether Denji can truly escape this destructive cycle.

