Denji's new outlook on life may indicate what future Chainsaw Man parts will look like

In Chainsaw Man, Denji's evolving outlook on life could hint at what future parts of the series might look like. While Part II has expanded on his bond with Asa Mitaka, fans have begun theorizing whether each new installment will introduce another major character who becomes part of Denji’s “family”.

This suggests that Chainsaw Man could have a pattern wherein new characters enter Denji's life and their relationship is later tested or even tragically broken. This is, however, just speculation, as Tatsuki Fujimoto has demonstrated his knack for pitching curveballs at nearly every instance.

Even so, theories like these emphasize the series' themes of loss, connection, and survival.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Chainsaw Man: Teasers for future installments could lie in Denji's renewed outlook on life

Denji (Image via MAPPA)

Recent theories in the Chainsaw Man fandom are attempting to predict the trajectory of the series. A prominent one links Denji's new outlook on life to be an indicator of what might happen in future parts. Fans will remember that during the Aging Devil Saga, Denji vowed to rebuild his family, with new members, each time something bad happened.

Trending

He wouldn't despair and continue living his life. In alignment with this, Asa and Nayuta were the new members. Speculations that Asa might meet her demise by the end of Part II are likely misplaced. This theory places her, which is true, as a protagonist, and like Denji, she will survive. But the theory also goes on to hypothesize a Part III, which could introduce another protagonist.

However, this is based on the assumption that not many die in Part II, and Asa stays alive as well. All in all, the speculation appreciates a direction like this, where each of Denji's "new family members" is given their opportunity in the spotlight, and emotional bonds are created. With Aki Hayakawa and Power earlier, but Asa and Nayuta now, Denji seems to be doing even an inch better.

Fujimoto isn't a stranger to foreshadowing

Denji (Image via MAPPA)

The aforementioned theory is based on considerable assumptions. This is one way of looking at future events, given that Denji has developed quite a bit from Part I. His declaration of being desirous of moving forward, regardless of what is thrown at him, is a reflection of this fact. But whether or not it foreshadows future parts is yet to be determined.

Again, it might be that Asa and Nayuta are part of the new family. But presently, Nayuta is being presumed dead, so it is just Asa. Further, given her role in the story, it is unlikely that Asa will meet her demise in Part II. She, alongside Denji, is one of the main characters, vital to the story. Her survival and contribution to the Death Devil fight will be defining.

Fujimoto is an expert at hiding details that are hard to catch. Thanks to the fandom's sharp eyes, this could be one of them, and if holds true, might be predicting how future parts go. However, considering the present sequence of events, it doesn't seem like Chainsaw Man might progress beyond a Part III.

Final Thoughts

Denji (Image via MAPPA)

In conclusion, Denji’s evolving perspective in Chainsaw Man leaves space for intriguing bouts of speculation, but the future trajectory of the series remains uncertain. The explored theory that each new part brings in a new "family" member for Denji is compelling, specifically considering his resilience and commitment to reforming connections after loss.

However, like many other theories, this one too functions on assumptions, which includes Asa's and the potential of more story arcs beyond Part III. With respect to Fujimoto’s storytelling style, fueled by unpredictability, the actual direction of Chainsaw Man may differ significantly from fan expectations. This theory underscores the themes of survival, emotional bonds, and unavoidable tragedy.

Denji’s journey will not cease to be emotionally impactful, whether or not this pattern is adhered to.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback