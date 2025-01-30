Chainsaw Man chapter 192: What to expect

Given the final scenes of the previous issue, Chainsaw Man chapter 192 should begin with a focus on War Devil Yoru’s attempted murder of Hirofumi Yoshida. Fans can expect to see this scene fully play out, which is presumed by many to end with Asa Mitaka wresting control of her body back from Yoru at the last second.

Unfortunately, verifiable Chainsaw Man chapter 192 spoilers are currently unavailable as of this article’s writing. Such leaks are also unlikely to come in general thanks to the series’ digital publication nature. This approach is diametrically opposed to the print practices which allow series to develop regular spoiler processes.

Thankfully, Chainsaw Man chapter 192’s main focus should be fairly predictable even without the help of verifiable spoilers or leaks on the upcoming issue’s events. As mentioned above, a sort of peace negotiation is likely to be the main focus of the installment. However, it’s likely that this discussion will be derailed by the reappearance of a character who was suspiciously absent in chapter 190.

Chainsaw Man chapter 192 likely to reveal Famine Devil Fami’s true intentions, see Denji pick a side

Chainsaw Man chapter 192 should begin with the full resolution of Yoru’s attempted assault on Yoshida, as mentioned above. Fans can expect to see Asa regain control of her body from Yoru at the last second, saving Yoshida’s life while speaking about how she’s sick of death. This would make sense, as Yoru also stated in chapter 191 that Asa’s mind was on the precipice of breaking, and witnessing one more death may push her over the edge.

After lecturing about how sick she is of fighting and death, she’ll likely sit back down, at which point Famine Devil Fami should speak up and ridicule her mindset. Fami will likely argue that Asa committed herself to wading through pools of blood and piles of corpses from the moment she formed a contract with Yoru. It’s even possible that this dialogue will lead to Fami revealing she also has a contract with her current host, rather than having reincarnated as herself.

From here, Chainsaw Man chapter 192 should see the others press Fami for both more information on her, and what her and the Chainsaw Man Church’s plans are. In the process, fans can expect confirmation on whether or not the Church is who killed Nayuta, with Denji implying that Yoshida and Public Safety were responsible in chapter 191. Likewise, delivering a clear answer to fans here can be expected given this confusion.

In any case, Fami should explain that while her and the Church’s goals are different from that of Yoshida and Public Safety’s, she nevertheless wants to defeat the Death Devil. This will likely serve as foreshadowing for Fami cooperating with Public Safety in the future, especially with the Church likely shut down at this point. Fami will likely then get up and leave after, with Yoshida and Fumiko Mifune following suit.

Chapter 192 should then see Asa and Denji each say they’ll head home too before realizing neither of them has a home to return to. Asa will likely freak out about this, while Denji explains that he’s used to sleeping outside, and may even return to his old shack. Asa will likely protest this before Denji invites her to join him, with the issue ending on a cliffhanger before Asa responds.

