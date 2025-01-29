Chainsaw Man chapter 192: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 192 is set to release on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 12 am JST, according to the official MANGA Plus website. With the latest issue ending with Asa’s attempted murder of Yoshida, fans are extremely desperate to learn what the fan-favorite character’s ultimate fate will be.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure, with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 192 and beyond at the time of this article’s writing. What fans do have, at least, is confirmed release information for the issue, which is set to be released in a matter of days.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man 1192, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 192 release date and time

Denji will likely ally himself with War Devil Yoru and Asa Mitaka following chapter 192's events (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 192 is set to be released on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 12 am JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue released in the early morning hours of Wednesday, February 5, 2025, like Japanese readers.

Chainsaw Man chapter 192 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Central European Time 4PM, Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 192

Hirofumi Yoshida clearly allies himself against Denji heading into Chainsaw Man chapter 192 (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

The former two are free services that grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 191 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 191 began with Yoshida explaining that Haruka Iseumi, Katana Man, Nobana Higashiyama, and Seigi Akoku were now captured by Public Safety. Denji then confirmed everything major that happened in the previous arc, which prompted Yoru to reveal herself to Denji.

This led Denji to ask who he was in the alleyway with, to which Yoru ordered him to eat his own hand if he wanted to find out.

Yoshida then asked Yoru why she hasn’t turned Chainsaw Man into a weapon yet, since she surely believes she’s beaten him by this point. Yoru said she planned to play with Denji a little first, calling him cute and her dog.

Yoshida said it sounded fun, but asked her to turn Denji into a weapon as soon as possible. Yoshida explained this was due to his belief that their best bet at victory is for Yoru to turn Chainsaw Man into a weapon and use him against the Death Devil.

Denji then asks Yoshida if this is why he turned him into Chainsaw Man, and if this is why he killed Nayuta, which Yoshida seemingly smirks at. In response, he hands Denji a gun, while saying he can kill them if he goes along with becoming a weapon.

Denji fires at Mifune and him, but the gun is empty. The issue ends with Yoru taking offense to this on Denji’s behalf, and likewise getting up on the table and preparing to attack Yoshida with a point-blank bang.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 192 (speculative)

Chainsaw Man chapter 192 should open up with a continued focus on Denji and co, as Yoru’s attempt to kill Yoshida plays out. However, it’ll more likely than not be stopped by Asa wresting control of her body from Yoru. The War Devil saying Asa was one more death away from a total breakdown further supports the idea that this will happen.

The issue should then move on to Famine Devil Fami sharing her goals and motivations, with her being notably silent in chapter 191. From here, this should lead to whom Denji allies with, which will more likely than not be with Asa and Yoru.

