Chainsaw Man Part 2 isn't ending anytime soon, and it's obvious why

Chainsaw Man Part 2 yet doesn't fail to draw in viewers with its unpredictable twists, complex characters, and ever-expanding lore. Since its debut, mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto has masterfully crafted a narrative that combines brutal action with moments of introspection, pushing boundaries in storytelling. Even with important arcs like the Aging Devil saga ending, the story is far from finished.

Following the success of Part 1, Chainsaw Man Part 2 has taken its time bringing in intriguing plotlines, including the looming Nostradamus Prophecy, Asa Mitaka and Denji's growth and bond, and not to forget, the mystery behind faces like Hirofumi Yoshida and Fumiko MIfune. These elements put together with Fujimoto’s knack for subverting expectations tease a much larger narrative still unfolding.

A number of points need to be addressed and multiple character arcs are yet to be explored. Chainsaw Man Part 2 is not close to its end point and is likely gearing up for another round of chaos and surprises - the calm before the storm.

Chainsaw Man Part 2 is far from its end

Chainsaw Man vs Katana Man (Image via MAPPA)

As mentioned, Chainsaw Man Part 2 is far from over. There is a lot of things that need to be adressed and explored. For sure, Fujimoto has great plans for this series and whatever he has put out so far is testament to that. Presently, there is no need to rush the plot or push certain points to achieve a sense of completion. Hence, as seen, characters and arcs are being gradually developed.

To begin with, Denji has come a long way from Chainsaw Man Part 1 and is yet developing as a character. He is no longer the teenager that was seen in the first bit. Part 1 resolved his character's glaring issues but left the underlying bits for Part 2, which is what is visible now—getting over Makima, accepting Aki and Power's absence, forging new relationships, his identity as Denji and Chainsaw Man, etc.

Next, added to the chaotic Chainsaw Man mix is Asa Mitaka and Yoru. Their bond itself is a complex one that seems to be ever-evolving but yet surprising readers at points. In fact, it is yet unconfirmed what Asa is now, i.e., Hybrid, Fiend, etc. She is attempting to balance dealing with Yoru internally and others, especially Denji, on the outside. Even her character has undergone significant change.

Aki Hayakawa (Image via MAPPA)

Moving further, the Prophecy of Nostradamus is a looming threat that seems to grow ever closer. It is believed to end humanity and usher in the "Age of Devils" through the arrival of a "Great King of Terror." But who this might be and how they will do so is hazy. So far, it is pointing to the Death Devil's arrival, a Primal Devil that has been touted as extremely powerful.

Linked to this are characters like Fami, Fumiko, and Yoshida. These three characters have been subjects of massive speculation in Chainsaw Man Part 2. Fujimoto has remained tight-lipped when it came to revealing information about them, keeping whatever has been divulged to a minimum. By now, a library's worth of theories have been formulated on each of them.

Fami, for one, has been mysterious since her introduction. Standing as the Famine Devil, one of her demonstrations of power was frightening enough—controlling the Falling Devil. Apart from this, there is no concrete information on her or her motives. It has been vaguely stated that she desires to stop the Nostradamus Prophecy and use Chainsaw Man and Yoru to do so, the "how" being missing.

Elsewhere, Fumiko's identity has been a major topic of discussion within the fandom for a while now. Speculations about her being the Death Devil itself or having ties to it or even her being other Devils (like Cat) are popular currently. The same goes for Yoshida. Though he mainly appears in Chainsaw Man Part 2, his origins and motives are intriguing, especially given how grey his actions are.

Final Thoughts

Denji in Hybrid Form (Image via MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man Part 2 continues to build on its predecessor’s legacy brick by brick, boasting creator Fujimoto’s excellent storytelling and world-building. The yet-to-be-explored arcs, complex characters, and looming threats like the Nostradamus Prophecy ensure that the series remains fresh and as unpredictable as ever.

Denji and Asa’s evolving dynamics, Fami’s cryptic motives, and the enigmatic roles of Yoshida and Fumiko hint at deeper, more intricate layers that are yet to unfold. Fujimoto deliberately taking his time with meaningful character development and plot progression is another hint at huge future developments.

With a lot yet to explore, Chainsaw Man Part 2 is in perfect position to offer more chaos, surprises, and depth.

