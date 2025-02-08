Denji may side with the Death Devil in Chainsaw Man if it can give him what he wants

The arrival of Death in Chainsaw Man has been a looming theme for a while now. Following Fami's discussion of the Nostradamus Prophecy, efforts have been directly and indirectly focused on preparing for the event. With Yoru's words in chapter 192, it is now more certain that the Death Devil, like the Chainsaw Devil, is an entity that even Devils fear and, in some capacity, revere.

With the Aging Devil Saga now complete, it seems like the next big thing is the Death Devil's descent. Fans are now curious to see what happens when this terror actually arrives. A recent theory that is catching wind speculates that protagonist Denji might side with Death, in hopes of likely getting what he wants. Here's a closer look.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature. Reader discretion is advised.

Chainsaw Man: Denji could side with Death if it benefits him

Denji in Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA)

To begin with, a recent Chainsaw Man theory suggests that Denji might end up siding with Lady Death. It reasons that Denji's cause for doing so would be to get what he wants - the revival of his old family, most likely Aki and Power, and now Nayuta (speculated). The theory supports this by highlighting the kind of company and individuals Denji has allowed himself to bond with.

For starters, the woman he instantly fell for was a Devil, i.e., Makima. Later, he developed a sibling-like bond with Power, again a Devil. Next, although strange to him for a brief moment, he wholeheartedly accepted Nayuta and made it his duty to care for her. More recently, he seems to like Asa Mitaka, who again is possessed by Yoru, the War Devil.

To put it plainly, the theory highlights that almost everyone Denji cares for isn't human, Aki Hayakawa aside. Furthermore, he has no particular reason to fight for humanity, considering the harshness he has experienced. Finally, the theory speculates that Denji (possibly involuntarily) doesn't actively pursue relationships outside the desire for physical intimacy, with Yoru being the exception.

Would Denji really side with the Death Devil?

Denji (Hybrid Form) in Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA)

The above-explored theory does seem plausible when considering the argument raised. Most of Denji's allies haven't always been human. Aki aside, even the ones who made brief appearances like Beam were also Hybrids or just Devils (Reze comes to mind as one who truly had feelings for him). Even so, it doesn't seem this reasoning would be enough for Denji to change allegiances.

For most of his life, Denji was with Pochita. Later, he received support from allies he made. Aki's and Power's deaths were extremely unfortunate, and given the latest chapter's developments, he yet plans to find the Blood Devil. The only reason Denji might try to be civil with Death is to somehow revive Aki, whom he viewed as a brother.

As for Nayuta, it is unlikely that she is dead, considering her being the Control Devil and the kind of untapped power she has within her. Besides, it seems unlikely that Denji would side with Death just to get what he wants. After all, Denji isn't that kind of individual. Moreover, as seen during the Aging Devil Saga, he has matured to some extent and is endeavoring to keep moving forward regardless.

Final thoughts

Denji in Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA)

While Denji potentially switching his allegiance to the Death Devil in Chainsaw Man sounds intriguing, it remains highly speculative. Granted, his history has majorly seen him forge bonds with Devils and Hybrids, supporting the idea that he may not strictly align with humanity. However, his character development suggests otherwise.

The boy's journey has been dotted with personal loss, but despite the pain and suffering, he has consistently pushed forward. His devotion to Nayuta, his promise to Power, and his realizations during the Aging Devil Saga indicate a more mature and resolute Denji who values forward progress over dwelling on the past.

While the appeal of a possible revival of Aki or even Power might be enticing, it is unlikely to override his sense of self and/or his evolving principles. Ultimately, personal growth will dictate what Denji chooses, and somehow, siding with Death for mere selfish reasons is inconsistent with his character.

